The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘The Little Mermaid’ Pulls in $95.5 Million Over Memorial Day Weekend

    The live-action Disney remake dominated the box office, easily surpassing competing titles

    Published |Updated
    Wendy Geller
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Ariel may be under the sea, but she's certainly no underdog.

    Disney's live-action remake of the animated classic The Little Mermaid has pulled in a healthy $95.5 million over Memorial Day weekend, according to various reports of studio estimates Sunday.

    Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID.
    Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    Furthermore, the film is projected to be on track to clear close to $118 million by the time the holiday is over, ranking it as the fifth-highest Memorial Day opening in history.

    Read More

    As for how it stacks up against Disney's other slate of live-action remakes, The Little Mermaid holds the fifth biggest domestic opening, surpassing 2019's Aladdin but trailing behind 2019's The Lion King, 2017's Beauty and the Beast, 2010's Alice in Wonderland and 2016's The Jungle Book ($103.3 million), according to Comscore (per the Los Angeles Times).

    The latest reimagining of the Hans Christian Andersen tale proved popular at the box office but resonated mediocre with critics, having received a less-than-stellar 67% score on movie review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

    The 2023 version's May 26 debut offered new and old fans alike several fresh and updated twists, including a brand new central character and three all-new songs composed by Alan Menken and written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.