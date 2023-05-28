‘The Little Mermaid’ Pulls in $95.5 Million Over Memorial Day Weekend
The live-action Disney remake dominated the box office, easily surpassing competing titles
Ariel may be under the sea, but she's certainly no underdog.
Disney's live-action remake of the animated classic The Little Mermaid has pulled in a healthy $95.5 million over Memorial Day weekend, according to various reports of studio estimates Sunday.
Furthermore, the film is projected to be on track to clear close to $118 million by the time the holiday is over, ranking it as the fifth-highest Memorial Day opening in history.
As for how it stacks up against Disney's other slate of live-action remakes, The Little Mermaid holds the fifth biggest domestic opening, surpassing 2019's Aladdin but trailing behind 2019's The Lion King, 2017's Beauty and the Beast, 2010's Alice in Wonderland and 2016's The Jungle Book ($103.3 million), according to Comscore (per the Los Angeles Times).
The latest reimagining of the Hans Christian Andersen tale proved popular at the box office but resonated mediocre with critics, having received a less-than-stellar 67% score on movie review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.
The 2023 version's May 26 debut offered new and old fans alike several fresh and updated twists, including a brand new central character and three all-new songs composed by Alan Menken and written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
