‘The Little Mermaid’ Cast and Character Guide

Disney’s latest live-action remake The Little Mermaid is swimming into theaters May 26, with the classic characters from the 1989 animated original coming back in live-action (or computer-animated) form.

The cast is full of A-listers stepping into recognizable roles. Here’s your guide to The Little Mermaid's cast and characters — who’s playing whom and how they compare to their animated counterparts.

Ariel (Disney)

Halle Bailey as Ariel

Singer and actress Halle Bailey stars as Ariel, the titular mermaid who becomes human in pursuit of love. Bailey was previously best known as one-half of Chloe x Halle, an R&B group consisting of herself and her sister Chloe Bailey, and for acting on the comedy series grown-ish.

Prince Eric (Disney)

Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric

Jonah Hauer-King is Prince Eric, a character who Disney says will have more depth in the live-action film than his animated counterpart. Hauer-King previously appeared in the film A Dog’s Way Home and PBS Masterpiece’s World on Fire series.

Ursula (Disney)

Melissa McCarthy as Ursula the Sea Witch

Melissa McCarthy is tapping into her villainous side for the role of Ursula, the evil sea witch. The actress is best known for her comedic roles in films like Bridesmaids and Spy, but also has some recent experience playing a bad guy in Thor: Love and Thunder.

King Triton (Disney)

Javier Bardem as King Triton

Ariel’s father King Triton is played by Javier Bardem, complete with a flowing white beard and trident. Bardem is best known for his Academy Award-winning performance as hitman Anton Chigurh in No Country for Old Men. Here, he’s the armor-clad sea king who doesn’t like humans.

Flounder (Disney)

Jacob Tremblay as Flounder

Ariel’s fish friend Flounder is voiced by 16-year-old Jacob Tremblay (Luca). The original Flounder, a bright yellow animated character with chubby cheeks and expressive eyes, looks nothing like an actual flounder. The live-action version is a more realistic take on a tropical fish (some say a little too realistic), but still dons the same signature stripes.

Sebastian (Disney)

Daveed Diggs as Sebastian

Daveed Diggs voices the Caribbean crustacean Sebastian, who is also more realistic than the original animated singing crab. Tony Award-winner Diggs has worked with The Little Mermaid producer and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda before, starring as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in Hamilton.

Scuttle (Disney)

Awkwafina as Scuttle

While the animated character Scuttle is a male seagull, she’s now a female northern gannet diving bird voiced by comedy star Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians). The species change allows Scuttle to be present in underwater scenes of the live-action film.