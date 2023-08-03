Warning: The following contains spoilers from The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2.

The Lincoln Lawyer, Netflix's hit legal drama based on the novels of Michael Connelly, just wrapped up its second season. Season 2 was based on Connelly's fourth Mickey Haller novel, The Fifth Witness, and followed Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) as he defended Lisa Trammell (Lana Parilla), a chef accused of murdering a real estate developer. It was a twisty, satisfying story that set up Season 3.

Netflix has not officially ordered The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 yet, but all signs point to renewal. According to Netflix's weekly Top 10 chart, the first half of Season 2 earned 23.3 million views in its first four weeks of release and briefly topped the chart, a performance that's likely strong enough to warrant a renewal. Plus, the final moments of Season 2 directly set up Season 3 (more on that in a bit), and Netflix doesn't cancel successful shows on a cliffhanger. So while we're still waiting for Netflix to make it official, we do anticipate that The Lincoln Lawyer will be back for Season 3.

In the meantime, here's everything we know — or feel comfortable speculating — about The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3.

'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3 release date

TLDR: When The Lincoln Lawyer gets renewed for Season 3, we anticipate it will premiere sometime in 2025.



THE DETAILS: Season 2 premiered in July 2023, 17 months after Season 1. If the production follows a similar schedule for Season 3, that would place the premiere sometime in early 2025. The dual writers' and actors' strikes will likely push the production timeline back a bit, though it remains to be seen if it will be in a way the audience will feel. In any case, we don't expect The Lincoln Lawyer to be back within a year and a half.

In an interview with Collider, co-showrunner Ted Humphrey said that the writers' room had convened to start work on Season 3 before the strike, but Netflix had not officially renewed the show. "Netflix won’t do that until after the numbers come out from the second season, but everything looks positive," he said. "It was a vote of confidence in the show that they greenlit a writers' room for a third season." Once Netflix makes the renewal official and the strike is resolved, Humphrey and the other writers will get back to work.

'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3 cast

TLDR: We expect the main cast to return, plus some new folks just for the season.



THE DETAILS: Every season features new cases, which means new clients and attorneys, who will be cast a later date. But we anticipate that the core characters of Mickey Haller and the people who work in his office will be back for Season 3.

Main cast list

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, the titular lawyer, so called because he likes to work out of the back seat of his Lincoln Navigator. His confident personality and winning record have made him Los Angeles' most famous defense attorney. He'll do whatever it takes to get his clients off. But his ethical flexibility is forgivable, because he doesn't like to defend guilty people.

as Mickey Haller, the titular lawyer, so called because he likes to work out of the back seat of his Lincoln Navigator. His confident personality and winning record have made him Los Angeles' most famous defense attorney. He'll do whatever it takes to get his clients off. But his ethical flexibility is forgivable, because he doesn't like to defend guilty people. Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson, Haller's ex-wife and a criminal prosecutor. In Season 2, she took a job in San Diego, so she might be around less in Season 3.

as Maggie McPherson, Haller's ex-wife and a criminal prosecutor. In Season 2, she took a job in San Diego, so she might be around less in Season 3. Becki Newton as Lorna Crane, Haller's other ex-wife, who works for him as his highly competent legal aide. She and Cisco got married in the Season 3 finale.

as Lorna Crane, Haller's other ex-wife, who works for him as his highly competent legal aide. She and Cisco got married in the Season 3 finale. Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts, who, like Haller, is a recovering addict. She was his client before he gave her a job as his driver and assistant. She moved to a part-time role at the end of Season 2 in order to work on opening a dance studio.

as Izzy Letts, who, like Haller, is a recovering addict. She was his client before he gave her a job as his driver and assistant. She moved to a part-time role at the end of Season 2 in order to work on opening a dance studio. Angus Sampson as Dennis "Cisco" Wojciechowski, Haller's gruff but lovable investigator, a former member of a biker gang.

Becki Newton and Jazz Raycole in 'The Lincoln Lawyer.' Lara Solanki/Netflix

'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3 plot

TLDR: If it happens, The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 will find Mickey Haller defending Julian La Cosse (Devon Graye), who is accused of murdering Gloria Dayton (Fiona Rene), a friend and former client of Haller. But La Cosse swears he didn't do it, and in fact, Gloria told him to call Mickey if he was ever in trouble.



THE DETAILS: The final moments of Season 2 set up that Season 3 will be based on Connelly's 2013 novel The Gods of Guilt. (The title references Haller's nickname for a jury that he mentioned late in Season 2 in a bit of foreshadowing.) Julian La Cosse (named Andre in the novel) calls Haller after he's arrested for murdering a sex worker named Giselle. Haller doesn't know La Cosse or Giselle, but when he goes to the morgue to identify her body, he discovers that she's really his client Gloria Dayton, who helped him exonerate his client Jésus Menendez (Saul Huezo) in Season 1.

Earlier in Season 2, Haller helped Gloria out of a legal jam that involved a drug cartel member, and protected her after she helped him put away Russell Lawson (David Clayton Chambers), the dangerous psycho who really committed the murders that were pinned on Menendez. The last time Haller saw her, she told him she was going to go stay with her mother in Hawaii and get her life together, and he was proud to have helped her. So seeing her dead on the medical examiner's table is personally upsetting to him — and his work with her may have inadvertently had something to do with it. The main story in Season 3 will be about bringing her killer to justice.

The finale also set up Season 3's B-story, which will be about Haller trying to find out who's trying to hurt him. At the end of the finale, Haller narrowly avoided getting hit by a speeding car whose driver was obviously sending him a message. Could it be mob-connected real estate developer Alex Grant's (Michael A. Goorjian), who might want revenge on Haller for exposing him and ruining his bid to build L.A.'s 2028 Olympic Village? Or is it one of the myriad other enemies Haller has made over the course of his career? He'd better figure out who it is quickly, before they get him for good.

Executive producer Humphrey confirmed to Collider that Season 3 will be based on The Gods of Guilt. "The last 10 minutes of [Season 2] are the first couple of chapters of the next book that we’re gonna adapt," he said.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in 'The Lincoln Lawyer.' Netflix

'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3 trailer

THE DETAILS: The show hasn't been renewed, so there's no trailer yet, but we'll share it here if and when one becomes available.

'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3 episodes

THE DETAILS: Seasons 1 and 2 both had 10 episodes, so it's likely Season 3 would, too. It could also potentially be released in two halves the same way Season 2 was.

Shows like 'The Lincoln Lawyer'

THE DETAILS: If you're looking for more legal dramas to watch, we've curated a great list of shows for Lincoln Lawyer fans, including other shows from creator David E. Kelley or based on books by Michael Connelly.

Where to watch 'The Lincoln Lawyer'

THE DETAILS: The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 will stream on Netflix. The first two seasons are available on Netflix now.