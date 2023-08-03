Warning: The following contains spoilers from The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 finale, "Bury Your Past."

Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) can't catch a break. The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Part 1 ended with Mickey getting beat up in his parking garage (he needs to look into new places to keep his car), and now, the season ended only marginally better for him.

He continued to defend Lisa Trammell (Lana Parrilla) and scored her a not-guilty verdict. Lisa did not kill Mitchell Bondurant (that was Walter Kim, one of Bondurant's project leaders), but she did kill her ex-husband, Jeff. The man who came to visit Mickey was an actor she hired so that Mickey wouldn't figure out the truth; the real Jeff was dead and buried in Lisa's vegetable garden. Naturally, when Mickey found out, it turned the romantic connection between him and Lisa to ice. Lorna (Becki Newton) went the extra mile and reported the crime to the police to make sure Mickey cut all ties with his seductive client.

Mickey confronting Lisa, and her arrest wrapped up with 20 minutes left to go in the finale, so of course Mickey had plenty of time to get back into hot water. Here's how it went down.

The Main Cliffhanger Event

At the end of the episode, Mickey was called down to the county jail to meet with a new client, Julian La Cosse. Julian told Mickey that Giselle Dallinger recommended the lawyer to him, but Mickey had never heard of her. Julian has been accused of Giselle's murder, so imagine Mickey's shock when he went to the coroner's office to see the body and found out that Giselle is actually Glory Days (Fione Rene). His ace witness from the Menendez case is dead, and The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 (if the show is renewed) will see Mickey have to figure out who killed her.

The Happiest Moment

Lorna and Cisco (Angus Sampson) finally tied the knot! They didn't get their dream giant wedding due to a mixup at their venue, but Izzy (Jazz Raycole) saved the day by lending them her dance studio for an adorable reception. After all the overtime those two put in this season, they deserve their lovely wedded bliss. The bonus was that Izzy was able to secure the studio as well, and she'll be staying on part-time as Mickey's driver to help pay for studio renovations, so we don't have to say goodbye to her yet. The office stays intact.

The Loose Ends

Mickey's new client: Obviously, there are a lot of questions about Julian and his involvement with Glory. His brief interaction with Mickey is already giving fake innocence though, and wouldn't it be nice if Mickey were able to defend someone truly innocent? This guy really knows how to pick them.

Mickey and Maggie: Maggie (Neve Campbell) helped nurse Mickey back to health in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Part 2 after his attack, including a bedroom reunion. Then she accepted a job in the San Diego major crimes office to stop herself and Mickey from repeating the same cycle. We support Maggie practicing some self-care, but will these two ever really be over each other? We still hope Mickey can figure out a way to win her back for good.

Mickey's assailant: Mickey was almost run down in the street before meeting Julian. The main suspect is Alex Grant (Michael A. Goorjian), who has significant reasons to want Mickey dead after Mickey connected him to an Armenian crime syndicate in open court. Does Mickey really have someone trying to kill him (again) or can he just blame bad L.A. drivers?

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.