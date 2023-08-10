Before I take the wind from your sails and reveal that The Last Voyage of the Demeter pretty much stinks, I need to make one thing clear: I get why the studio decided to make this. We're in a world where almost only "known properties" get greenlit. Sure, Barbie was an original movie, but it's freaking Barbie! The idea for this one is a flash of elevator-pitching genius.

Few literary creations have been adapted quite so thoroughly as Bram Stoker's Dracula. (One might even suggest that the fangs of producers hungry for a public domain IP have sucked it dry.) Last Voyage, a property that's been bouncing around Hollywood for over 20 years, takes one slim chapter from the book — the news clipping about the wrecked ship Demeter, which unknowingly brought Dracula from Eastern Europe to Britain, and its excerpted Captain's log — and blows it out for a 2-hour movie.

Unfortunately, all the creativity in this film seems to have been projected into its clever premise. The characters have little depth, the story is one-note and the action is shot without much oomph. I'm pretty quick to jolt during a horror movie jump scare, even when I can tell that one is coming. Director André Øvredal failed to stir me during any of the (alleged) surprises or karo syrup-rich kills. In fact, I may have even dozed off for a moment during a lengthy sequence saturated in charcoal gray mist.

Look at it all you want, it’s still a bad score. Universal Pictures

The film begins with the derelict Demeter (named for Zeus's sister, by the way) crashing ashore on a stormy English bay. The constables find the Captain's log aboard the (mostly) empty boat. Then, we flash back to Varna, a port in Bulgaria. Demeter, a small ship a little out-of-date as steamers are overtaking the seas, is loading up dirt-filled crates and looking for a small crew.

Clemens (Corey Hawkins) is a doctor and Englishman eager to find passage back to London. He's skipped over by the Captain (Liam Cunningham) because he's looking for more seasoned men — though some racial prejudice is probably playing a part in this decision, too. But when some of the old salts freak out upon seeing a black dragon crest on the Romanian cargo, there's a spot aboard. (Also, Clemens saves the life of the Captain's moppety boy, Toby, played by C'mon C'mon's Woody Norman.)

At first, the ride is pleasant. There's a breeze, there's music, there's talk of a sizable bonus if they stay on schedule. But then comes shenanigans: a half-dead waif stowaway (Aisling Franciosi) who, we'll later learn, was a planned source of on-board blood provisioning for … Dracula!

Pros

David Dastmalchian makes some good angry/scared faces

Some of the "this is life on a ship" scenes are good. Weirdly, better than all the action and horror moments

Cons

Not much at stake with boring characters

Dracula is just some shadowy, Spirit Halloween rubber suit

Who can see in all this mist?

With a hungry vampire aboard, nighttime becomes the right time to find yourself killed in some spooky corner of the boat. One by one, the seamen are sucked dry. On paper, it's Alien in the Age of Sail. But in actuality, it's just dead in the water.

Part of it, surely, is that we know how this will end up. That wasn't a problem for Titanic, but that movie had interesting characters and a love story. This is two hours of watching mostly interchangeable people (except for Hawkins and also David Dastmalchian, who knows how to mug for the camera) get killed in the dark. When the boat finally gets to England, you think, "Okay. Now I know how Dracula got to England! Anything else?"

There's also a problem of tone. Øvredal came out of the gate hot with Trollhunters, a dazzling mix of Nordic myth and hardcore action. His adaptation of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark had some pop, too. Last Voyage, despite the presence of Dracula flapping his wings from the top sail of a boat, is caught in a miasma of gloom. It's just not fun! At the risk of possibly revealing a spoiler, I'll also add that I usually respect a horror movie for bucking convention and going for it. But if you want to kill a kid (in a pretty nasty way, too), you gotta earn it. Nothing about this movie earns anything.

Strangely, the best parts were the ones that had nothing to do with Dracula. There are a few scenes that show the day-to-day of living and working aboard a ship. Looked great. Maybe that's just because it's August, and I wished I was at the beach, not stuck watching a lousy movie. 4.4/10

In Theaters: Aug. 21, 2023

Who's in it: Corey Hawkins, David Dastmalchian, Woody Norman, Liam Cunningham, Aisling Franciosi

Who's behind it: André Øvredal (director), Bragi Schut Jr. and Zak Olkewicz (writers), Bram Stoker (Dracula IP generator)

For fans of: Absolutely anything with vampires

Avoid if: You are prone to seasickness