    Kelly Clarkson and ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Address Toxic Workplace Claims

    After claims of a toxic environment on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' surfaced, the host and NBCUniversal are giving their two cents

    Christina Dugan Ramirez
    Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

    After claims of a toxic environment on The Kelly Clarkson Show surfaced on Friday, both the star and NBCUniversal are giving their two cents.

    "In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I've always led with my heart and what I believed to be right. I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and/or disrespected on this show is unacceptable," Clarkson shared on Instagram.

    "I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment at The Kelly Clarkson Show," she continued. "As we prepare for a move to the East Coast, I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only our team that is moving, but also our new team in N.Y., is comprised of the best and kindest in the business."

    Clarkson concluded, "Part of that build will include leadership training for all of my senior staff, including myself. There is always room to grow and ensure we are all being/becoming the best version of ourselves in any business, especially when it comes to leadership, to ensure that any notion of toxicity is eradicated."

    On Friday, Rolling Stone published an article that alleges producers of the daytime talk show are "overworked" and "underpaid."

    One current and 10 former employees spoke to the outlet under the condition of anonymity and detailed the alleged energy behind the scenes.

    UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - MAY 09: Kelly Clarkson attends NBC's &quot;American Song Contest&quot; grand final live premiere and red carpet at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 09, 2022 in Universal City, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
    JC Olivera/Getty Images

    One former employee, who claimed they were "bullied and intimidated by producers," reportedly took a leave of absence due to their mental health deteriorating.

    "It deterred me from wanting to work in daytime ever again," they said, per the outlet. "When I say I was traumatized, I was really traumatized."

    Another former employee reportedly claimed they recently quit working at the show because a producer allegedly "yelled and cursed" at them multiple times onstage.

    According to RS, A third former employee reportedly claimed they quit the show after they "felt bullied, picked on, and put in uncomfortable positions."

    "We are committed to a safe and respectful work environment and take workplace complaints very seriously and to insinuate otherwise is untrue," a spokesperson for NBCUniversal said in a statement to PEOPLE.

    "When issues are reported they are promptly reviewed, investigated, and acted upon as appropriate," the statement continued. "The Kelly Clarkson Show strives to build a safe, respectful, and equitable workplace that nurtures a culture of inclusivity and creativity."

    The Messenger has reached out to NBCUniversal and Clarkson for comment, but has not yet heard back.

    Though the claims are explosive, the group insists that Clarkson isn't aware of the employees' concerns.

    "Kelly is fantastic," one former employee reportedly said. "She is a person who never treats anyone with anything but dignity and is incredibly appreciative. I would be shocked if she knew. I'd be floored if she knew the staff wasn't getting paid for two weeks of Christmas hiatus. The Kelly that I interacted with and that everyone knows would probably be pretty aghast to learn that."

