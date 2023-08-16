The Jonas Brothers Invited The Viral TikTok Eurodance Parody Duo On Stage in Boston

A full-length music video wasn't the end of the journey for DJ Crazy Times and Ms. Biljana Electronica — on Tuesday, the Jonas Brothers invited the pair onstage before their show in Boston to perform the viral parody song, "Planet of the Bass."

For those unfamiliar, comedian and influencer Kyle Gordon is the brain behind the hit viral song that parodies Eurodance songs like those from Aqua or the Eurovision song contest. Simply captioned "Every European Dance Song in the 1990s," the original X post has now over 110 million views and also features fellow comedian/influencer Audrey Ms. Biljana Electronica as Ms. Electronica.

In a long-running joke meant to make fun of Eurodance groups for replacing their female members without any acknowledgement, Gordon shared more viral clips where different women replaced Trullinger, much to the internet's chagrin.



The Jonas Brothers seemingly wanted in on the action after Gordon and Trullinger's full-length video released Tuesday, as they also shared TikToks and X videos from their own accounts lip-syncing to the song backstage before their performance at the TD Garden in Boston.

According to Gordon, fans can expect a full-length album as well, featuring tons of parodies of different genres, not just Eurodance.

"[I'm stressed about] the timing of everything with this album. I just want to make sure I get it right," Gordon told Slate in an interview. People have been introduced to DJ Crazy Times, and then they’re going to get the whole album. I do hope that everyone understands what I’m going for here."