The Jonas Brothers Invited The Viral TikTok Eurodance Parody Duo On Stage in Boston - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Man Splits in Two after Jumping from Roof of Mandarin Oriental in New York, Crashing into Glass Awning

The Jonas Brothers Invited The Viral TikTok Eurodance Parody Duo On Stage in Boston

Produced by comedian Kyle Gordon, the parody song has over 100 million views online

Published |Updated
Charlotte Phillipp
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Kyle Gordon – Planet of the Bass (feat. DJ Crazy Times & Ms. Biljana Electronica) Kyle Gordon/YouTube

A full-length music video wasn't the end of the journey for DJ Crazy Times and Ms. Biljana Electronica — on Tuesday, the Jonas Brothers invited the pair onstage before their show in Boston to perform the viral parody song, "Planet of the Bass."

View post on TikTok

For those unfamiliar, comedian and influencer Kyle Gordon is the brain behind the hit viral song that parodies Eurodance songs like those from Aqua or the Eurovision song contest. Simply captioned "Every European Dance Song in the 1990s," the original X post has now over 110 million views and also features fellow comedian/influencer Audrey Ms. Biljana Electronica as Ms. Electronica.

In a long-running joke meant to make fun of Eurodance groups for replacing their female members without any acknowledgement, Gordon shared more viral clips where different women replaced Trullinger, much to the internet's chagrin.

The Jonas Brothers seemingly wanted in on the action after Gordon and Trullinger's full-length video released Tuesday, as they also shared TikToks and X videos from their own accounts lip-syncing to the song backstage before their performance at the TD Garden in Boston.

View post on TikTok
Read More

According to Gordon, fans can expect a full-length album as well, featuring tons of parodies of different genres, not just Eurodance.

"[I'm stressed about] the timing of everything with this album. I just want to make sure I get it right," Gordon told Slate in an interview. People have been introduced to DJ Crazy Times, and then they’re going to get the whole album. I do hope that everyone understands what I’m going for here."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.