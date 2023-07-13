Hulu's new documentary The Jewel Thief tells the story of one of the most accomplished, cunning criminal masterminds in history — and you've maybe never even heard of him.

Gerald Blanchard has orchestrated some of the most elaborate heists ever seen — including the 1998 theft of the Star of Empress Sisi from Austria's Schönbrunn Palace — effectively operating as a real-life Danny Ocean for decades across multiple continents.

In 2007, Blanchard pleaded guilty to 16 charges of robbery and fraud and was eventually sentenced to just eight years in a Canadian prison, six of which were served in a halfway house.

It's a story that director Landon Van Soest felt compelled to tell. So, after years of being entranced by Blanchard's wild tale, he finally did.

In an exclusive interview with The Messenger, Van Soest described the experience of interviewing Blanchard in person, his obsession with notoriety and how Zac Efron is somehow involved.

On why he was compelled to tell Blanchard's story...

Landon Van Soest: I had read about this outlandish jewel heist in Austria that, if he's known at all, is what he's known for. That was enough for me to Google him and start putting some pieces together. There's so much there. There's so many layers, so many things to uncover. Each story is more outlandish and unbelievable than the last. It seemed ready-made. It seemed almost like a story that was telling itself. It takes you on this amazing journey. I was just salivating from the start and obsessed with this story for the better part of a decade.

On tracking down Blanchard and convincing him to participate...

Van Soest: I don't know if he needed convincing. It was a strange experience for me, if I'm being totally honest. When he was arrested, it was a fairly big tabloid story in Canada. I think at that time, a lot of the big studios came calling, and there was a lot of interest in his story. There were scripts written in all different matters. Oprah was trying to get an interview with him. It just seemed like everybody was pining for him. I had tried to reach out at that point and was shut down pretty quickly.

It just stayed with me for so long that I found this slight opening when some of these other options expired. I was able to get in there. I think it's fairly obvious once you've seen the film that he's eager to tell his story. I think he's very proud of his accomplishments, which can be unnerving. Getting the planets to align took some convincing, but I feel very fortunate that were able to put all the pieces together.

On Blanchard's claim that Zac Efron was once going to play him in a movie...

Van Soest: If I'm being totally honest, he has a way of forming his opinion on the past to suit his needs in the present. I think he would love to have a big, Hollywood movie made of some kind. I know there were different scripts written and different tellings of his story. Some of that he liked better than others.

On being in a room face-to-face with Blanchard...

Van Soest: It's unnerving in so many ways, but maybe not exactly how you'd expect. I had a decade to research this guy and soak up everything I could read. By the time I met him, he was a celebrity in my mind. I really put him on a pedestal. To meet him, he's very unassuming. He's very polite. He's the last person you would expect to have this criminal mastermind image behind him.

He was always very straightforward and matter-of-fact about everything. That's what I find so unnerving, but also just kind of hilarious at times. He can talk about the most outlandish things with the most matter-of-fact delivery, like it's old news. It's very blasé to him, like, 'Oh, I just strapped a dozen smoke bombs to my chest...'

On 'The Jewel Thief' perhaps being just the recognition Blanchard wanted...

Van Soest: I think it's a conclusion I came to well into the process. Everybody who knows him says he's so calculating, he's eight steps ahead of you all the time, and he's probably scamming you in a way you won't realize for years. I took that to heart and thought about it a lot. I was so fascinated what was really driving him. It seemed clear to me it was not really the money. Maybe at an early age, but he outpaced that so quickly. He wanted to be great at what he was doing. He had this obsession and this ambition about pulling off these heists. I think he got to a point where he recognized how good he was at it and he wanted people to know about it.

For him to find an audience with these police officers and to have this cat-and-mouse game being chased around the world, that was just the greatest for him. He had a willing audience who he could outsmart, outpace and stay ahead of. In a lot of ways, this documentary could be seen as an extension of that.

On the fear of glamorizing Blanchard through the documentary...

Van Soest: There's not some kind of dark, seedy murder that gets uncovered. From anything I've read in the evidence that I have, no one was ever hurt in these crimes physically. He is a criminal, though. As much as we had some license, in my mind, to be relatively light-hearted in the way we told the story, he also very clearly has a dark streak in him. That's something I heard from a lot of people. I think we did our best to balance that, to show that he clearly exhibits a lot of anti-social behavior, that he clearly an ill to society in the way that he chose to live his life.

There's a lot of instances in the film where we let people outwardly contradict him and undermine him to try to give some check on that antihero persona. It's always a balancing act. As much as I can marvel at his ingenuity and at the things that he accomplished in this particular realm, it's certainly not something that I would condone or want to glamorize.

On the process of having a documentary subject who can't really be trusted...

Van Soest: I think it's very difficult. At the end of the day he's a con man, you know what I mean? The story is about this mythology that he created largely for himself and has been perpetuated in the press over and over again. We had a lot of conversations about, "Are we just playing into that? Are we building up exactly what he wants?"

We decided pretty early on to lean into that, to make the film about that. It's so interesting because you hear some of these stories that couldn't possibly be true, you know? And then I go and meet the people, and they're like, "Yeah, that's exactly what happened." There's just these little embellishments and little details around the edges that you can tell he's a storyteller. He has a way he wants these things to play out. It's hard to say how much of those are him embellishing and and making a concerted effort to build up that mystique and persona.

On his ultimate takeaway from Gerald Blanchard, the person...

Van Soest: I certainly don't condone his behavior. He chose to associate with people who have done a lot of ill for society and something I would hate for anyone to idolize and look up to. But I do think, in the grandest sense, to be able to better understand some of his psychology and how someone becomes that person is fascinating to me. I hope there's some good that can come out of that. I'm not going to play armchair psychologist, but being able to track that entire trajectory, as much as it makes your jaw drop, there's so many different conversations we can have about what's fueling and driving him. I think that's ultimately what I was interested in.

