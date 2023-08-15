The Internet Is Having Fun With A New Photo of Selena Gomez - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

The Internet Is Having Fun With A New Photo of Selena Gomez

A variety of memes have been created, with the performer sharing some of her favorites

Published |Updated
Katherine Esters
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Selena Gomez attends Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers BrunchKevin Winter/Getty Images

Thanks to Pop Base, a new photo of Selena Gomez has gone viral and is inspiring a number of hilarious memes on Twitter.

The picture shows the Only Murders in the Building actor staring off into the distance while wrapped up in a blanket. Her makeup is sheer and natural, giving off the ultimate "no-makeup makeup" vibes. Her gaze suggests an air of mystery or longing — the kind of look you'd give while waiting for your war-torn lover to return to his wife and kids.

Though some Twitter users have gone in the opposite direction, praising the sense of contentment in her demeanor and the plumpness of Gomez's supposed face filler. "This is all I want. To sit like a senora on a porch with fresh filler, a nice 20 units of Botox to lift my brows," one user said. "A lovely little bag."

So far there have been references to horror movies, Mexican culture, Christmas, resting after doing the bare minimum, and fake historical events.

Gomez has also joined in on the fun, posting her favorite renditions of the meme to her Instagram stories.

Screenshots from Selena Gomez’s Instagram stories.Selena Gomez/@selenagomez

We have a feeling this is going to be a staple in the internet's pop culture meme missionary, alongside the likes of Kim Kardashian and Will Smith.

Here's some of our favorites so far:

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.