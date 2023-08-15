The Internet Is Having Fun With A New Photo of Selena Gomez

Thanks to Pop Base, a new photo of Selena Gomez has gone viral and is inspiring a number of hilarious memes on Twitter.



The picture shows the Only Murders in the Building actor staring off into the distance while wrapped up in a blanket. Her makeup is sheer and natural, giving off the ultimate "no-makeup makeup" vibes. Her gaze suggests an air of mystery or longing — the kind of look you'd give while waiting for your war-torn lover to return to his wife and kids.

Though some Twitter users have gone in the opposite direction, praising the sense of contentment in her demeanor and the plumpness of Gomez's supposed face filler. "This is all I want. To sit like a senora on a porch with fresh filler, a nice 20 units of Botox to lift my brows," one user said. "A lovely little bag."

So far there have been references to horror movies, Mexican culture, Christmas, resting after doing the bare minimum, and fake historical events.



Gomez has also joined in on the fun, posting her favorite renditions of the meme to her Instagram stories.

Screenshots from Selena Gomez’s Instagram stories. Selena Gomez/@selenagomez

We have a feeling this is going to be a staple in the internet's pop culture meme missionary, alongside the likes of Kim Kardashian and Will Smith.



Here's some of our favorites so far: