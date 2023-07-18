The ‘Ice Cream So Good’ TikToker PinkyDoll Makes $7,000 a Day Livestreaming - The Messenger
The ‘Ice Cream So Good’ TikToker PinkyDoll Makes $7,000 a Day Livestreaming

How the creator is making the new TikTok trend so profitable

Published |Updated
Shyla Watson
Dollars banknotes in the hands of the housewife.

The name Pinkydoll has no doubt come across your timeline in recent days, as she continues to make headlines for her unique NPC Livestreaming on TikTok that's attracting millions of viewers, including celebrities, and raking in the big bucks.

Though the trend — which features a creator live streaming themselves acting like a NPC, or non-player character, out of a video game while performing actions commanded by paying viewers — was started by TikToker @Natuecoco, Pinkydoll and her signature catchphrase "Ice cream so good" made the trend mainstream.

TikTokers watching her livestreams will pay to watch her perform rote tasks, such as saying certain phrases, popping popcorn with a hair straightener, and more, making a variety of noises or facial expressions. The livestreams can last hours and in the process, Pinkydoll brings in a huge profit.

In an interview with Vice, she recently revealed that she earns nearly $7,000 a day from her content across platforms (she's also on OnlyFans), though a large portion comes from the streams.

When word got out how profitable NPC streaming was, others began hopping on the trend. While they work to catch up and stand out, Pinkydoll's star (and bank account) continues to rise.

