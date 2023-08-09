‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Alum Kaitlynn Carter Engaged to Kristopher Brock

Former MTV star Kaitlynn Carter thought she had a broken-down car — but instead came away with an engagement ring.

Carter shared video from her engagement to Kristopher Brock on Instagram Wednesday, which featured Brock hiding a camera in the bushes as he feigned car trouble on the side of the road, ultimately surprising Carter by getting down on one knee.

The video was captioned "he got me good," complete with a ring emoji.

Carter, who appeared on both seasons of The Hills: New Beginnings from 2019 to 2021, has been dating Brock for more than three years and the couple share son Roman, 1, and daughter Willow, 5 months.

In addition to their blossoming family, Carter and Brock have recently gotten into business together. The couple launched a design collaboration with Berlinger Jewelry in June. "I couldn’t be more proud of how these pieces turned out," Carter wrote on Instagram. "I hope you love them!"



Brock is the creative director and photographer behind The Brock Collection, who launched a collaboration with H&M in 2021. More recently, he has collaborated with brands like Breitling and Giordana Cycling.