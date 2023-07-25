‘The Hills’ Alum Whitney Port Says Husband Expressed Concern Over Her Alarming Weight Loss

Whitney Port is opening up about her weight loss journey.

On Monday, the Hills star shared a statement to her followers via her Instagram Story about messages she has been receiving about her quick weight loss. Initially, Port said that she felt that the comments were unfounded — that it was a matter of "people not knowing what [her] diet looks like," and the comments "didn't bother [her]."

Soon after, though, Port noted that her husband Tim Rosenman brought up the same concern, just "as a good husband should."

"I've gotten a lot of comments about looking too thin," she wrote over a photo of herself and her 5-year-old son, Sonny. "At first, it didn't bother me. I chalked it up to people not knowing what my diet looks like. But Timmy brought it to my attention, as a good husband should, and said it's not just something strangers are spewing."

In recent Instagram posts, such as one photo Port shared of herself lounging in a bikini on a beach in the Hamptons, fans have been expressing their concerns about how thin she is.

Port said that her husband, whom she married in 2015, also voiced his concerns about her dramatic weight loss.

"He has been worried about me," Port wrote. "I had to think about it and try to figure out what has been happening because it's not something I'm consciously thinking about!"

The fashionista also said that she took a step back and started thinking more seriously about her weight after Rosenman brought up his concerns.

"I eat to live, not the other way around," Port continued. "But after stepping on the scale it hit me. It's not something I strive for."

The City alum finished by promising to take better care of herself and make more conscious eating choices.

"I always feel hungry but just don't know what to eat. It's not how I want to look or feel though," she wrote. "My excuses are that I'm too lazy to make feeding myself a priority or I'm too picky when it comes to taste and quality. Both are unacceptable and I don't want to set an unhealthy example so I promised Timmy and I'll promise you that my health will be a priority."