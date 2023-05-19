The Hidden Threat of AI Music: How Technology Could Put Working Composers Out of a Job

Last month, the biggest story in the music industry was the release of "Heart on My Sleeve," a track created by artificial intelligence, imitating vocals from Drake and the Weeknd. Though the song was quickly pulled down from streaming services, its ramifications were clear — AI could produce credible fakes that can compete with hit singles.

Most discussion since has focused on whether robots will take over the Top 40. ("I don't think we can allow the machines to just take over," Sting recently told BBC News.) But there's a more immediate threat that AI poses to the music business, one that may ultimately do more damage to the livelihoods of working musicians.

Think about how much music we hear every day that isn't a discrete song — commercial jingles, for example, or background music on movies or TV shows. This kind of incidental music is the way many musicians make a living, and it's predicated on copying existing recordings or creating moods from established formulas, the very skills that AI is already capable of.

"Functional Music": An Industry in Peril?

"The threat to more functional music is grave," says Mike Errico, professor of songwriting at NYU's Clive Davis School of Recorded Music, who has worked in the commercial music field. "Wherever music is used as a utility, it will be threatened by bigger, faster, more responsive suppliers."

He notes that clients for ad spots usually offer vague direction ("Make it more heroic") or present examples of songs they want a jingle to sound like. "It doesn't have to ring the kind of bells that make it artful human expression," he says. "It has to push the scene along and not get in the way of the medical warnings and installment plans. AI doesn't have to rise to the highest bars in these arenas."

Jared Gutstadt was a founder of Jingle Punks, which became one of the largest creators of production music and created the themes and incidental music for shows like The Voice and Pawn Stars. "I think that AI is going to disrupt this area of music first," he says. "Replicating or recreating the sound of Real Housewives and American Pickers is simple work for AI — scan five episodes and you have the formula. As a composer, I did the same work, but it took me a hundred thousand times longer. Had these tools been accessible, I would have simply built templates and taken a nap on a hammock."

Gutstadt, who is now the founder and CEO of podcast and music media company Audio Up, also notes that this is the least regulated area in the music industry. "Knowing that the gatekeepers like Universal, Warner and Sony are going to be paying less attention to it means it's ripe for AI disruption," he says.

"Stock music is almost never driving culture; it's reacting to and mimicking mainstream culture," says Ian Jeffreys, executive producer of the creative music and sound agency Tempest. "Which, when you boil it down, is exactly what an AI music generator would be doing. For as long as I've been doing this work, brands have been looking for ways to cut costs on talent, especially with singers, so I think they would jump at the chance to have their own proprietary AI spokesperson, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with no overtime."

Working musicians may not get rich recording this kind of material, but production and incidental music provides steady income that they can't afford to lose to machines. "The impact to the community would be huge," says Errico. "For me and the middle-class artists who aren't out on the road, it would be a real moment of career reckoning. You'd also be stunned how many huge names side-hustle in commercial music."

Can AI Really Replace a Human Composer?

Some are less convinced that the AI takeover of necessary and practical music is imminent. "The music in a given project contributes to, and also reflects back, the overall quality standard of the content piece, whether it's film, TV, a commercial or other," says Marty Silverstone, SVP of Creative and Head of Sync at music publisher and talent management company Primary Wave. "So various areas of AI may be progressing quickly, but artists and other creatives are going to remain a key part of music for visual media, especially in projects with high creative standards."

Jeffreys agrees, to a point. Though acknowledging that "it's not hard to imagine almost all creative design being replaced by AI," he feels that film scoring in particular will still require, or at least continue to benefit from, a human touch.

"You can't get a laugh by telling the same joke twice, and in that same way, you can't move an audience by employing the same tools over and over," he says. "I have yet to hear a recording made with samples that can beat a recording made by a live 100-piece orchestra. I suspect that AI-composed tracks will get us 80 percent of the way to the finish line, but will require human collaboration and guidance to become magical."

What Experts Predict

But while we wait to see if — or how soon — "Fake Drake" will lead to releases from "Fake Taylor" and "Fake Beyoncé," the chances of AI swallowing up utilitarian music seem perilously high. Errico wonders whether this scenario could lead to a musicians' union strike, like the current Writers Guild action. Gutstadt, though, questions how much we'll even notice the change.

"It's hard to call what I did in my Jingle Punks days ‘music,' " he says. "I was a robot serving the master when I was creating hundreds of thousands of tracks for those catalogs.

"So I have no doubt that this will happen first and the rest of the dominoes may fall shortly thereafter," he continues. "As a creator, I certainly think this is a dystopic view, but as a futurist, I don't see any other way that this shakes out."