At first glance, a movie with a title like The Haunted Mansion just sounds like it is set at … someplace! Why not pair it with The Dentist's Office? But when you see that it is produced by Disney, it starts to make sense. Like Pirates of the Caribbean before it, this is a motion picture that is, technically, built off the back of a theme park ride. And there are more connections between films and rides than you might think.

Disney has been down this road before. In addition to the Pirates franchise, The Country Bears is probably their most memorable example of the ride-to-movie pipeline. The 2002 picture is based on the Country Bear Jamboree attraction, in which animatronic bears sing country and Western songs. But just two years earlier saw the release of Mission to Mars, which I would classify as a cerebral science fiction drama. It starred Tim Robbins, Gary Sinise, Don Cheadle, Jerry O'Connell, Connie Nielsen and Armin Mueller-Stahl and was directed by (checks notes) Brian De Palma.

Yes, one of the more subversive auteurs in American cinema history has made his share of Hollywood pictures, and this was one of them. And its origins came from a Tomorrowland ride at Disneyland and Walt Disney World that closed in both locations in the early 1990s. (In California, it became a pizza parlor; in Florida, it eventually became a platform for a show starring Stitch of Lilo and Stitch.)

In 2003, Eddie Murphy starred in a spin on The Haunted Mansion, which has no story connection to the new one with LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish and Danny DeVito. More recently, there was a Jungle Cruise movie with a CG monkey and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in striped suspenders. Also, in 2015, there was Tomorrowland, but I don't think anyone ever saw that.

In 1961, construction began on a haunted house in California's Disneyland, but it famously took eight years to complete. (It just loomed there, ominously, in the park's New Orleans Square with a sign reading that "post-lifetime leases" were available to "all ghosts and reckless spirits.”) Walt Disney liked the idea of a spooky attraction in the park, but it took a visit to the Winchester Mystery House, with its secret corridors and twisted internal logic, for the concept to really click. Seeing the "omnimovers" at the 1964 World's Fair in New York (basically little pods on conveyor belts) was the magic element that changed The Haunted Mansion from a carnival experience into an actual ride.

Anyone who has visited a Disney park knows the basic drill. You enter an olde timey manor, find yourself in a room that winds up "sinking" (it's an elevator, of course) and revealing elongated portraits, then zoom around the place, gazing in wonder at translucent ghouls using the Pepper's ghost technique. (A pipe organ that spits out skulls always stuck with me for some reason.)

Justin Simien, director of the new version of The Haunted Mansion, actually worked at Disneyland when he was younger (and has New Orleans roots) and has mentioned these two facts in interviews. So that's fun. Simien's first two films, Dear White People (which spawned a Netflix series) and the horror comedy Bad Hair, are both terrific.

Some critics love to call exciting movies "a thrill ride," and there have been plenty of examples where the license from a feature film has been converted into amusement park attractions — not just at Universal Studios. I can tell you about two that existed at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. One was a terrific roller coaster based on one of the most notoriously bad films — the George Clooney disaster Batman & Robin.

Batman & Robin: The Chiller, as it was called (because of Arnold's puns), featured a twin track that took you up, over and around, then shot you backward. Its craziest element was the tremendous launch, in which one found oneself going 65 miles per hour in under four seconds. I did it once and vowed never to do it again! Let's just say I was lucky that I hadn't just visited the Garden of Eatin' just beforehand. Great Adventure also had a Batman ride in which your feet dangled down, and they played Danny Elfman's score as you swooped around a wooden Gotham City. Later, in keeping with Warner Bros. corporate synergy, they got a Superman ride and a Green Lantern ride, but those came after my time. I prefer a quiet day at the beach now, thank you.

Weirdest, though, was when this park opened a motion simulator ride pegged to the Academy Award-nominated film The Right Stuff. The "Mach 1 Adventure" opened a solid decade after Phillip Kaufman's brilliant adaptation of Tom Wolfe's book came out in theaters. I always thought that was a little strange.

Near Düsseldorf, Germany, however, they've got that all beat. Movie Park is an amusement park that is wall-to-wall franchise tie-ins, including a Star Trek roller coaster (cool), a river ride from Excalibur (okay) and an indoor coaster connected to Van Helsing (odd).