‘The Golden Bachelor’ Is Really, Actually Happening

Seniors, it's your time to shine.
A long-awaited Bachelor spinoff called The Golden Bachelor, featuring contestants of a certain age, is officially coming to ABC.
"After more than 20 years of fostering young love on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, The Golden Bachelor showcases a whole new kind of love story — one for the golden years," the network announced Tuesday. "On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life."
At this time, the specific ages of the contestants and the Golden Bachelor himself remain a mystery.
"The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities," the description continued. "In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?"
The concept of a "Bachelor for Seniors" series has long been teased during casting call advertisements during episodes of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, but many in Bachelor Nation figured it would never come to fruition. Alas, the franchise continues to find ways to keep its loyal fandom on their toes.
While a specific premiere date has not been announced, ABC revealed The Golden Bachelor will premiere sometime this fall.
In addition, the network revealed Bachelor in Paradise has been renewed for a ninth season, which will also air this fall.
In the meantime, there's still a chance to get your Bachelor fix when season 20 of The Bachelorette — starring season 27 Bachelor contestant Charity Lawson — premieres June 26 on ABC.
