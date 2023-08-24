We're all adults here — especially in the case of The Golden Bachelor. While fans are certainly excited for the upcoming premiere of The Golden Bachelor — the Bachelor spin-off following an elderly man's search for love — there's been one question lingering in the air: Will the new series follow the exact format of the original?

Fans of the show will remember that, when the lead narrows the contestants down to their top three, the subsequent episode is typically known as "Fantasy Suite" week, in which dates are extended overnight — without cameras involved. And, according to the Golden Bachelor himself Gerry Turner, 71, the same will happen for him — with a twist.

"What [Fantasy Suites] would look like might be a little different," he explained," during a segment on Charity Lawson's Men Tell All special. "That's a long way down the journey. And I think there's a lot of steps that I and a potential partner would need to go through to get to that to make it a comfortable situation."

That isn't the only adjustment that'll have to be made to the tried-and-true Bachelor formula. Rob Mills, ABC’s top unscripted executive, told Variety in 2020 that hometown dates — which typically happen when there are four contestants left — would consist of meeting the children, instead of the parents. Turner himself has two children, Angie and Jenny, and two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton.

"It’s everything you love about The Bachelor, but everybody loves senior citizens because they have different love stories to talk about," he said at the time.

Jenny Young, Angie Warner, Payton Young, Gerry Turner and Charlee Young of ABC’s 'The Golden Bachelor.' Brian Bowen Smith/ABC

During the same Men Tell All clip, Turner reflected on his relationship with his late wife, Toni, who suddenly passed away in 2017. The two had just purchased a lake house together, but unfortunately, she never got to enjoy it.

"Jesse, if there's one thing only that I would tell you or anyone else, look at your spouse every day and tell 'em you love them," Turner told host Jesse Palmer. "Because the day comes too soon for one of you that you can't do that. I would give anything to be able to do that one more time."

The Golden Bachelor premieres on Sept. 28 at 8/7c on ABC.