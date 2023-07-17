‘The Golden Bachelor’: Cast, Release Date and Everything to Know

The Bachelor franchise is about to find out if love really does get better with age, because The Golden Bachelor is coming.

On May 16, ABC confirmed that the senior version of the hit dating show — which has been in the works for at least three years — is coming this fall. The series will follow one lucky elderly man as he dates multiple women of his generation, promising a love story "for the golden years."

"On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life," a release said. "The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?"

Below, find everything to know about The Golden Bachelor, from switching up hometown dates to fan favorite Grandpa John's potential involvement.

The Golden Bachelor release date

TLDR: The Golden Bachelor doesn't yet have a release date, but it will air in fall 2023.

THE DETAILS: While we don't know exactly when we'll be getting our golden oldies version of The Bachelor, ABC has promised that it will premiere this fall. Episodes will air Monday nights at 10 p.m., right after Dancing with the Stars Season 32, which is returning to broadcast after a season on Disney+.

The Golden Bachelor cast

TLDR: 71-year-old Gerry Turner will be the Golden Bachelor.

Gerry Turner. Credit: ABC/Brian Bowen Smith. Hulu

THE DETAILS: On July 17, ABC finally announced the identity of the Golden Bachelor: 71-year-old Indiana native Gerry Turner. According to the network, Turner lives on a lake, and spends his time "hosting barbecues, playing pickleball" and "cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams." He married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974. They had two daughters together, Angie and Jenny, and later two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton; unfortunately, in 2017, Toni suddenly fell ill and passed away.

ABC hasn't yet revealed Turner's bevy of lucky ladies, but the casting process has been going on for years. Viewers were first greeted with casting calls for the series during Peter Weber's season in early 2020. The Golden Bachelor was supposed to air in fall 2020, but production was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ABC executives remained excited about the project, however, due to the caliber of potential contestants who applied.

"Some of the casting interviews we got, they were just so touching," Rob Mills, ABC's top unscripted executive, told Variety in 2020. "It’s such a different way of doing The Bachelor because these people are just at a totally different place in their lives. There is an interesting thing about people who have hit the other end of the spectrum, who've lived their lives, they've raised their kids, some have been widowed or divorced and maybe some have never been in love. We thought that would be an interesting dynamic through the Bachelor prism."

The Golden Bachelor production and filming updates

TLDR: While The Golden Bachelor has been promoted on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette since 2020, it won't be the exact same format as the landmark series.

The Golden Bachelor ABC

THE DETAILS: Since the series first began casting calls in 2020, ABC has continued to remind viewers that The Golden Bachelor is — much like its older cast — slowly on its way. During Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, a woman named Holly, 63, exited the limo and told the lead, "I’m here for the other Bachelor, you know, so I feel like I’m in the wrong place." In February 2023, Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss reiterated that the spin-off was coming soon.

But The Golden Bachelor won't be an exact replica of the original series. Mills told Variety that hometown dates will follow the couples meeting their children, instead of the parents.

"It’s everything you love about The Bachelor, but everybody loves senior citizens because they have different love stories to talk about," he said.

The Golden Bachelor trailer

THE DETAILS: ABC released our first glimpse of the Golden Bachelor in a July 26 teaser trailer, which highlighted some other things that get better with age — for example, cheese and fine wine.

"In life, good things take time," a narrator intones, as we see shots of Turner starting a vintage car. "And this love story is worth the wait. He's Gerry, your first Golden Bachelor."

While looking into a mirror, Turner wrapped up the teaser with a joke referencing Dos Equis' "Most Interesting Man in the World" advertisements, saying, "I don't always date 20 women at once...but I'm about to!"

Where to watch The Golden Bachelor

THE DETAILS: The Golden Bachelor will air Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.