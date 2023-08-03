A Naya Rivera song brought Eduardo Wenzel to tears. The actress — who died tragically in July 2020 while swimming with her then-4-year-old son — had previously recorded hundreds of covers as a cast member of Glee, the popular FOX musical dramedy following the inner lives of an Ohio show choir. But this track was new.

Thanks to an artificial intelligence technique called retrieval-based voice conversion, Wenzel had the late star's voice sing Rihanna's "Love on the Brain." Upon hearing the finished cover for the first time, the 17-year-old Brazilian native told The Messenger that he cried "a lot."

"She had such a big impact on my life. She died a hero," he said of the late actress. "Not just because she saved her child's life, but she saved a lot of people's lives."

Wenzel, now a student, was just three years old when Glee first premiered in 2009. But he began watching it two years ago, shortly after coming out to his parents. (He was greatly impacted by the episode in which Kurt Hummel, played by Chris Colfer, comes out to his own father, saying he cried for "two weeks" after first watching the scene.) Now, under the username @aicovers__, Wenzel brings Glee into the 2020s, posting AI covers of the cast singing everything from Harry Styles to Olivia Rodrigo — in between classes and his after-school job as a cashier.

Wenzel isn't the only Gleek intent on getting the cast back together — virtually, of course. Videos with the hashtags #gleeai and #gleeaicover have garnered hundreds of thousands of likes in recent weeks, as fans have created everything from Rachel (Lea Michele) and Finn (Cory Monteith) covering Taylor Swift's "Enchanted" to Quinn (Dianna Agron) and Sam (Chord Overstreet) belting tunes from the new Barbie movie.

Eager viewers have even fan-cast when these songs would be sung in the series, for instance predicting that Rachel would croon Rodrigo's "Vampire" to Jesse (Jonathan Groff) after Vocal Adrenaline threw eggs at her in Season 1, while Santana (Rivera) would belt Adele's "Set Fire to the Rain" after a breakup with Brittany (Heather Morris). In a video that nabbed nearly 500,000 likes, Kevin McHale — who played rapper Artie Abrams in the series — responded to an AI rendition of Doechii's "What It Is" featuring the voices of himself, Brittany and Mercedes (Amber Riley), writing, "I hate that I love this," and "My nasalness and strain are painfully truthful."

But not everyone's on board with this new sect of fandom. On a popular Kurt/Blaine (Darren Criss) cover of her song "Night Shift," singer Lucy Dacus commented, "I'm afraid of this world." Jenna Ushkowitz — who portrayed former stuttering goth girl Tina Cohen-Chang and hosts a Glee rewatch podcast with McHale — responded to the covers in a July Instagram Story, adding that they were part of the reason why SAG actors are currently on strike.

As user-friendly AI generators like ChatGPT and Midjourney have exploded online over the past six months, so has AI-generated music. A fake Drake and The Weeknd collab called "Heart on My Sleeve" went viral in the spring before it was taken down by streaming services, while Canadian musician Grimes in April invited fans to create AI songs with her voice (if they split 50% royalties with her, of course). In July, Recording Academy CEO and President Harvey Mason Jr. told the Associated Press that the Grammys would allow "music that contains AI-created elements" to be nominated for an award.

AI music expert Dr. Martin Clancy, who wrote the book "Artificial Intelligence and Music Ecosystem," told The Messenger that the sudden popularity of artificial intelligence is likely due to the public release of two popular AI generators in fall 2022: Stable Diffusion — which is primarily used to create images based on text descriptions — was made available to the public in August, while chatbot ChatGPT came out just a few months later in November. The combination of these two, he said, allowed artificial intelligence to go mainstream. (For his part, Wenzel makes a voice model of each character using RVC; then, he mixes it with an a cappella version of the original song.)

To train the tech, many of the makers behind these generators use preexisting data from the Internet, but that can have murky legal consequences. In January 2023, a trio of artists sued Stable Diffusion, Midjourney and DeviantArt for training their AI tools on 5 billion images scraped from the web "with­out the con­sent of the orig­i­nal artists." The same applies for music, with Universal Music in April 2023 asking streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music to stop AI companies from using their songs.

Intellectual property attorney and University of Toronto lecturer Daniel Tsai explained that there are multiple layers of IP rights associated with an AI Glee cover song. In the United States, the artist themselves has the right of publicity, which is the ability to control their likeness, voice or image, meaning they — or in the case of Glee cast members who have passed away, their estate — could make a civil claim that the video violates their publicity rights and seek compensation. But since the Glee characters are owned by Fox Entertainment, Fox's lawyers — or even the legal teams of the artists whose songs are covered — could also file claims. On top of that, users who post the songs on TikTok have agreed to the app's intellectual property policy, which prohibits "any content that infringes copyright." All of this means that the covers could get taken down if the original artist or any other copyright rights holder files notice with TikTok.

Wenzel has experienced this firsthand, telling The Messenger that he changes the pitch of certain songs so they don't get pulled or reviewed. But, since the majority of the covers are still available to listen to online, Tsai guessed that Fox is enjoying the renewed publicity around a series that's been off the air for over eight years — so long as the users aren't making money off the songs (Wenzel said he isn't). He brought up the example of Star Trek fans, who in 2016 made an agreement with Paramount to make studio-quality fan films so long as they weren't "commercial" productions and were "family friendly," amongst other conditions.

"What I see happening here with TikTok and Glee is something similar, which is basically Fox — or whoever is the legit IP rights holder — is quite content to see this happen as long as it's not being commercially exploited by the infringers," Tsai explained. "And the infringers are not doing it in a way that diminishes or lowers the perception or the goodwill in that IP."

So AI creators couldn't post Rachel Berry reading Mein Kampf — as they did with Emma Watson earlier in the year — but they're more likely to get away with her singing Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire," as it not only doesn't damage the brand, but updates it for the modern day. McClancy mused that the TikTok covers are almost a "meta" version of Glee itself, which itself is based around musical covers.

Wenzel said his followers are interested in songs from Quinn (or, as he and other stans affectionately call her, "Blondie") since she didn't receive as many solos as other New Directions members. And fans are especially eager for music from Rivera and from Monteith, who died in 2013 due to a drug overdose.

"Wow this made me cry??" one fan commented on an AI-generated cover of Finn singing "Something." "Never thought we'd hear his voice sing something new. Miss him."

"I know people have their issues with AI," another one wrote, this time on a cover of Rachel and Finn singing High School Musical's "Can I Have This Dance?" "But being able to hear the voices of those who've passed still singing makes me [tearful Emoji]."

Monteith and Rivera aren't the first deceased singers to be resurrected thanks to the power of artificial intelligence — Paul McCartney announced in June that he'll be recording a song with former Beatles bandmate John Lennon, as they've used AI "extricate" Lennon's voice from old recording demos. And there will only be more coming.

"AI presents this unique, potentially wonderful opportunity to bring back such monumental artists that have impacted the world after they're dead," Tsai said. "If it's done right, it could actually be great for the music and entertainment industry. It's almost like another form of immortality."