‘The Flash’ Series Finale Quietly Ushers Out The CW’s Glory Days

The Flash has said its final goodbyes, and it feels like a lot more than just one superhero show has come to an end. While Arrow got to be the name of The CW's superhero universe, The Flash was its beating heart -- the bright, optimistic superpowered counterpoint to Arrow's vigilante darkness. It was Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) who was always ready and willing to welcome other heroes into the fold.

It was called the Arrowverse, but it wouldn't have existed without The Flash. And in a way, The Flash was also the beating heart of The CW itself. Now, both seem to be gone, and it doesn't like this is the way any of it was supposed to go.

During The Flash's final bow on Wednesday night, Iris (Candice Patton) gives birth to a daughter named Nora -- who we already knew would be born because we know her very well as an adult (played by Jessica Parker Kennedy). Barry faces off against all the speedster villains from his past, including Eobard Thawn (Tom Cavanagh), Godspeed (Karan Oberoi), Zoom (Teddy Sears), Savitar (an alternate universe Barry) and Eddie Thawn (Rick Cosnett), the latest avatar of the Negative Speed Force.

None of the plot matters that much, except to say that nothing that any of the villains want to do is actually achieved. Barry and his team defeat them all, preventing them from screwing up the timeline and breaking apart the WestAllen family. Obviously, Barry's life wasn't going to be ruined in the series finale, so no surprise there.

In the end, Barry pulls a Buffy Summers and shares his speed powers with several random people who may only be familiar to comic fans and then runs himself off the screen, just in time for a new, much more problematic, much more complicated fastest man alive to take over in the upcoming unrelated movie, The Flash.

Despite the happy family party that Barry and Iris get to enjoy, surrounded by friends and family from all sorts of worlds and timelines, there is a resounding sadness to this finale.

Once upon a time, the episode would have been a very big deal. Now, most people don't even have a way to watch it live. Most people probably didn't even know the show now airs -- or aired -- on Wednesdays, since it used to air on Tuesdays. And most people aren't going to know what it means for Eddie to have been an avatar of the Negative Speed Force.

There was a time when you could say The Flash and The CW were one in the same. They were earnest and colorful, overly dramatic, aesthetically pleasing and total nonsense, with dedicated fans who loved them for all those things and more. The CW still welcomed 22-episode seasons, with weekly villains who may or may not ever be seen again and endless couples with readymade ship names. Hot people fell in love and solved mysteries and saved lives, and sometimes it wasn't good, but it was still always there. The CW was a comforting place where nothing got canceled before it got a chance to end, and there was always a Winchester within arm's reach if you needed one. It was both reminiscent of the WB of yore and something brand new that fans could really connect to, with shows that felt like silly little gifts just for us.

Unfortunately, the network wasn't making a whole lot of money. Shows wouldn't really gain viewers until they hit Netflix after their seasons ended, and barely even a million people watched most broadcasts as they aired. Supernatural ended in 2020, and then soon after, the network sold to Nexstar Media Group, a company determined to make The CW profitable.

After that, shows were being canceled left and right, and what was once a bastion of TV joy became a wasteland. Riverdale, The Flash and Nancy Drew were kindly given the chance to air final seasons, allowing us time to prepare for the real end to come. Riverdale and Nancy Drew still have months left to go, but The Flash just gave us a taste of what those goodbyes might feel like, and it doesn't feel good. It's like a graduation, except the school's about to be torn down, or moving out of your parents' house, but they're already gutting your room to put in a gym. It's not like it's not time to go, but it's unfortunate that there won't even be a legacy left behind.

So here's to what we all used to know as The CW. May All American live on forever alongside golf and Canadian imports.