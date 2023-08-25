Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios had big plans for The Flash. It didn't come together — at least not in this universe.

Financially, the Andy Muschietti-directed, Ezra Miller-led would-be epic is considered the biggest flop in superhero cinema. But unless you own stock in the company, this isn't your concern. It's actually a pretty enjoyable picture, perhaps even more so in the comfort of your own home, where you can hit pause and gaze at the absurd imagery on the screen.

The Flash is now streaming on Max, so the time of reassessment is here! The movie features Miller's Barry Allen saving a squad of newborn babies that get hurled out of a high-rise hospital, going back in time to try and rescue his dead mother/exonerate his father, meeting his younger and more annoying self, recruiting an alt-universe Batman out of retirement to save Supergirl and defeat General Zod — all while stuffing a lot of food in his face. It's a hell of a picture.

Here are 25 images from The Flash we can't believe are real.

No, you didn't dream any of this. Warner Bros. Discovery

The Flash begins with Barry Allen having difficulty acquiring a breakfast sandwich, similar to Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey. (Here's hoping the James Gunn DC reboot rounds out the trilogy.) Anyway, emergency strikes in Gotham City and the Scarlet Speedster races over there just in time to see babies flying out the window.

Knives Out for Baby! Warner Bros. Discovery

There are so many images of babies in peril during the opening reel of The Flash. I've come to the conclusion that the CG rendering of the hurled tots is subpar on purpose. If it looked photorealistic, it would not be fun. As it is now, so long as you have a bit of a dark sense of humor, it's a great way to open a picture.

Remove all metal before placing a baby in the microwave. Warner Bros. Discovery

Tired: Nuke the Fridge.

Wired: Microwave the Baby.

Insert your Three Stooges-esque nyah-ah-ah sound effect here. Warner Bros. Discovery

Ezra Miller's off-screen escapades overshadowed the release of The Flash to a degree. But if you focus primarily on the work, you will discover something they've got in spades. Few performers are as dedicated to making wacky mugging faces as they are.

When fast is TOO fast. Warner Bros. Discovery

Barry Allen's guilt, anger and frustration about his father's incarceration drives him to plunge into the Speed Force with a velocity heretofore unknown. Hey, you'd do the same. Only this time, he bends spacetime to such a degree his face turns into the back of Tron's light cycle.

"Return the map! It will bring you great danger!" Warner Bros. Discovery

Heads up! Barry's traveling through time!

Grab your controllers, everyone! Warner Bros. Discovery

My favorite PS2 game was Shirtless Henry Cavill.

"Mom's spaghetti." Warner Bros. Discovery

There's so much going in and out of Ezra Miller's mouth in The Flash.

How many wacky faces did Ezra make before they landed on this one? Warner Bros. Discovery

Honestly, getting struck by lightning while basted in chemicals and then having your metahumanistic powers transferred into a multidimensional clone of yourself would cause anyone to make this wacky face.

No topping left behind! Warner Bros. Discovery

No one likes losing a topping on a slice of pizza. Not even slightly younger/newly-enhanced Barry Allen in the 2023 motion picture The Flash.

Meet Marty McThigh. Warner Bros. Discovery

How much did Eric Stoltz get paid for his likeness to be painted onto this dude's leg? We're hoping a lot — and in every universe.

Old Man Bruce. Warner Bros. Discovery

Alternate universe Bruce Wayne has no time to shave or cut his hair, but he does find time to put on an ascot? Seems suspicious. Almost as if he's waiting to get called back into the game.

To what extent was Ronzoni a silent investor in The Flash? Warner Bros. Discovery

More spaghetti! But this time, it represents the concept of the Many Worlds Theory, the backbone of so much superhero nonsense that, for what it's worth, genius astrophysicist Steven Hawking actually believed was plausible.

Who is this dude? Warner Bros. Discovery

I love when there's a big buildup of music in an action sequence, and then some rando shows up. Anyway, Batman, Supergirl and two different versions of The Flash enter a maximum security prison facility in Russia and encounter ... this guy!

The Ben Franklin of Gotham City. Warner Bros. Discovery

When Barry Allen (the first one) decides he needs his powers back, he decides to go old-school Frankenstein. Naturally, even Bruce Wayne's kites are all about #branding.

Michelangelo's "The Flash." warner Bros. Discovery

It is contractually obligated that every comic book superhero must feature Pietà imagery.

He's Batman. Warner Bros. Discovery

Oscar-winning picture Birdman: or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), your metatextual satirical edge has been sanded down.

We can take in an old Steve, I mean George, Reeves movie! Warner Bros. Discovery

The big multiverse mashup at the end of The Flash is a celebration of DC's twisted and endearing mythos. Getting Michael Keaton on board was a coup. Who knew it was only going to get more nutty and imagery like this — of the first superstar on-screen Superman — would appear?

The Flash sees "Rogue One"'s Peter Cushing and raises! Warner Bros. Discovery

I can't explain it, but George Reeves's appearance is a nice homage, but Christopher Reeve showing up feels a little weird. Maybe you disagree. Also, Helen Slater is still with us? Maybe get her as she is now, not as she was then? Something about this li'l shot is irksome.

The prophecy has been fulfilled! Warner Bros. Discovery

We agree with Nicolas Cage. The only thing wrong with this brief CGI cameo (in which he fights a giant spider, as was part of the shelved Kevin Smith Superman project in which he was to star) is that it was too short. "I'm glad I didn't blink," he said.

Maribel Verdú and Ezra Miller in The Flash. Warner Bros. Discovery

Let's put the yuks aside for a moment and get real about the genuine emotional heft of the scenes between Barry and his mother. All praise is due to Maribel Verdú and Ezra Miller. These are two incredibly talented performers, and this final scene will melt your heart so much you will hardly notice all the product placement.

He looks better in this suit. Warner Bros. Discovery

Considering that Clooney famously keeps his Batman and Robin costume in his office as a reminder of what not to do when choosing a project, this was a surprising way to close out this film.

The Flash should floss! Warner Bros. Discovery

Does the Justice League have a dental plan?

"No animals were harmed ..." Warner Bros. Discovery

Take a bow (wow) producer Barbara Muschietti. Sure, some people think this picture is a dog, and there are certainly some ruff moments (and even a few howlers), but anything with a shot like this at the end ought not to beg for scraps.