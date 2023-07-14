‘The Flash’ Is Doing a Whole NFT Launch - The Messenger
‘The Flash’ Is Doing a Whole NFT Launch

Starting July 18, fans can purchase an 'immersive Web3 experience' that revolves around 'The Flash'

Thea Glassman
Ezra Miller as Barry Allen in ‘The Flash’ (Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/ DC Comics)Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Comics

The Flash's streaming release will come with a multimedia NFT component.

Starting July 18, fans can purchase an "immersive Web3 experience," per comingsoon.net, which includes bonus features. A preview is available here.

“Through dynamic menu options based on locations from the film, owners can watch the film in 4K UHD on desktop, mobile, tablet or TV, access special features, collect key art, discover digital easter eggs, [and] uncover hidden AR collectibles," Warner Bros. Home Entertainment said in a statement.

The packages come in two versions, Mystery and Premium editions. The Mystery edition, which retails at $35, includes one of four explorable locations, including Barry’s Childhood room and the Batcave. Premium costs $100 and features all digital collectibles.

"Fans can uncover hidden clues and along the way they’ll unlock exclusive content and behind-the-scenes footage," the studio said. "Every purchase comes with a randomly selected key art featuring beloved characters with varying levels of rarity.”

This is the first time that Warner Bros has introduced an NFT component while their film was still in theaters. The Flash, which landed on the big screen in June, has struggled at the box office, and is estimated to have cost the studio $200 million USD, making it the biggest superhero film flop so far.

