‘The Flash’ Director Wouldn’t Recast Ezra Miller in a Potential Sequel: No One ‘Can Play That Character as Well as They Did’
Warner Bros., the studio behind the film, has reportedly shown similar support for the actor
Ezra Miller can feel confident that no one will be taking on their role as the Flash, so long as director Andy Muschietti is at the helm.
During a recent interview with The Discourse podcast, Muschietti said he would continue to work with Miller should there be an upcoming sequel, despite allegations of abuse that have been levied against the performer.
“I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did," the director said. "The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it ... it feels like a character that was made for them.”
Warner Bros, the studio behind The Flash, has reportedly shown similar support for Miller according to a report from Variety, which revealed that the WB is allegedly open to the actor returning for another film.
There have been multiple reports of Miller exhibiting violent behavior over the past several years. In April 2020, a video surfaced of Miller attacking a woman outside a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland. The actor was heard saying, “Oh you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?” before grabbing her by the throat and throwing her to the ground.
Miller’s erratic behavior made news again two years later when, according to the Hawaii Police Department, the actor became “agitated” while a woman was performing karaoke, grabbed the microphone from her, and later lunged at a man playing darts.
Miller issued a statement through their representative in August 2022, after pleading guilty for breaking into a Vermont home.
“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” the actor said.
The Flash lands in theaters on June 16.
