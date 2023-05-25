‘The Flash’ Director Reveals That Nicolas Cage Will Be Making a Cameo

Expect one more familiar face to show up in The Flash.

Nicolas Cage is set to make a cameo as Superman, the film's director Andy Muschietti revealed while speaking to Esquire Middle East in an interview published Wednesday.

"Nic was absolutely wonderful. Although the role was a cameo, he dove into it," Muschietti told the publication. "I dreamt all my life to work with him. I hope I can work with him again soon."

The actor was originally supposed to play Superman in the 1990s film Superman Lives before production was canceled just weeks ahead of shooting. Tim Burton was on board to direct the action flick, which later got its own documentary titled The Death of "Superman Lives": What Happened?.

"[Cage] is a massive Superman fan," Muschietti told Esquire Middle East. "A comic book fanatic."

There had been hints that Cage might be donning that iconic cape once more. The actor appeared in a 2022 GQ video segment in which he was asked about bringing Superman Lives back to life. "Would it matter how much time I appeared as the character?" he asked. "There might still be a chance."

No word yet on what version of Superman fans will get from Cage, but he did offer some insight into the original role he set out to play.

"It was more of a 1980s Superman with like, the samurai black long hair," the star explained, per Variety. "I thought it was gonna be a really different, sort of emo Superman, but we never got there."

The Flash hits theaters June 16.