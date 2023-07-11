‘Wonka’ Trailer Reveals Timothée Chalamet’s Zany Chocolatier, Hugh Grant’s Dancing Oompa Loompa - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

‘Wonka’ Trailer Reveals Timothée Chalamet’s Zany Chocolatier, Hugh Grant’s Dancing Oompa Loompa

Set years before Willy Wonka became a world-famous chocolatier, 'Wonka' follows the young inventor as he breaks into the sweets business

Published |Updated
Thea Glassman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Timothee Chalamet and Hugh Grant star in WonkaWarner Bros. Pictures

The new trailer for the upcoming Wonka film dropped today, and it's a reminder to fans everywhere that, all these years later, the candy man can.

Set years before Willy Wonka became a world-famous chocolatier, Wonka follows the young inventor (played by Timothée Chalamet) as he tries to break into the sweets business. Along the way, he runs up against some evil chocolate makers, designs a treat that makes people fly and encounters a dancing Oompa Loompa, played by Hugh Grant.

We also get glimpses of the star-studded cast, which includes Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson and Olivia Colman.

Read More

Wonka will feature a protagonist who is less "cynical" than Gene Wilder's portrayal in the 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, according to Chalamet.

“To work on something that will have an uncynical young audience, that was just a big joy,” the actor said while making an appearance at CinemaCon in April. “That’s why I was drawn to it. In a time and climate of intense political rhetoric, when there’s so much bad news all the time, this is hopefully going to be a piece of chocolate.”

As a time-honored tradition, a river of melted chocolate will be featured in Wonka and, per the previews, the iconic everlasting gobstoppers and snozzberries will make appearances on-screen as well.

“This is a Willy that’s full of joy and hope and desire to become the greatest chocolatier,” Chalamet said.

Wonka lands in theaters on December 15.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.