The new trailer for the upcoming Wonka film dropped today, and it's a reminder to fans everywhere that, all these years later, the candy man can.
Set years before Willy Wonka became a world-famous chocolatier, Wonka follows the young inventor (played by Timothée Chalamet) as he tries to break into the sweets business. Along the way, he runs up against some evil chocolate makers, designs a treat that makes people fly and encounters a dancing Oompa Loompa, played by Hugh Grant.
We also get glimpses of the star-studded cast, which includes Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson and Olivia Colman.
Wonka will feature a protagonist who is less "cynical" than Gene Wilder's portrayal in the 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, according to Chalamet.
“To work on something that will have an uncynical young audience, that was just a big joy,” the actor said while making an appearance at CinemaCon in April. “That’s why I was drawn to it. In a time and climate of intense political rhetoric, when there’s so much bad news all the time, this is hopefully going to be a piece of chocolate.”
As a time-honored tradition, a river of melted chocolate will be featured in Wonka and, per the previews, the iconic everlasting gobstoppers and snozzberries will make appearances on-screen as well.
“This is a Willy that’s full of joy and hope and desire to become the greatest chocolatier,” Chalamet said.
Wonka lands in theaters on December 15.
