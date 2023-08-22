No need to fear, Che Pasa stans: And Just Like That... Season 3 is happening.

The Sex and the City reboot will be returning for another chapter, Max announced today. In the announcement, the series was lauded as one of their most-watched originals, with head of original content at Max Sarah Aubrey citing it as "the #1 Max Original overall, and is the most-watched returning Max Original to date."

"As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories," she added. "We cannot wait for audiences to see where season three will take our favorite New Yorkers."

King, who has helmed the show since its inception, will be returning, saying in a statement, "We are thrilled to spend more time in the 'Sex And The City' universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors. And Just Like That… here comes season three."

The series, which wraps up Season 2 on Thursday, follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis), along with new friends Seema (Sarita Choudhury), Che (Sara Ramírez), Lisa (Nicole Ari Parker) and Nya (Karen Pittman) navigate life and love in the Big Apple. This season, Carrie reunited with old flame (and ex-fiancé) Aidan (John Corbett), and the two began their relationship anew — and more committed than ever.

Meanwhile, Miranda and Che had a rocky split, and Charlotte got back to work at an art gallery.

The season finale is set to have Samantha (Kim Cattrall) return to the Sex and the City world for the first time since 2010. (Cattrall and Parker have had a long-standing feud, and Cattrall wasn't a fan of her character's proposed story arc after the second film.) The cameo is set to be a quick phone call between Carrie and Samantha; Cattrall reportedly filmed her scene in March without speaking with her castmates or King, Variety claimed.

In the meantime, And Just Like That... Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Max.