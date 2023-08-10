We now know a little bit more about what horror maestro Mike Flanagan has in store for us with his newest Netflix project The Fall of the House of Usher. Netflix revealed that the eight-episode limited series will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 12, along with sharing first-look photos and an official logline that gives us a new window into what's ahead with Flanagan's take on Edgar Allen Poe's short stories.

The description reads, "In this wicked series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth."

Well, Mike Flanagan did promise this would be a "modern remix" of Poe's most iconic stories and that it would be an "epic tale of greed, horror and tragedy." And indeed, that plot outline sounds like just that.

Actress Carla Gugino told Tudum during production last year, "It's batsh-- crazy in the best possible way. It has quite a lot of very dark humor, but also really touches the soul."

Gugino added of her as-yet-unnamed character, "There is a fantastical supernatural element to the story, and she is the manifestation of that. You could say she's the executor of fate or the executor of karma."

The photos for the series are quite striking. In addition to featuring a who's who of the Flanaverse actor collective including Rahul Kohli, Henry Thomas and Flanagan's wife Kate Siegel, the color schemes, settings and character designs are such a mixture that it's clear we're in for a real ride when The Fall of the House of Usher arrives.

Carla Gugino in 'The Fall of the House of Usher.' Netflix

Samantha Sloyan in 'The Fall of the House of Usher.' Netflix

Bruce Greenwood in 'The Fall of the House of Usher.' Netflix

Mary McDonnell 'The Fall of the House of Usher.' Netflix

Kate Siegel in 'The Fall of the House of Usher.' Netflix

Sauriyan Sapkota, Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan and Mark Hamill in 'The Fall of the House of Usher.' Netflix

Carl Lumbly and Mark Hamill in 'The Fall of the House of Usher.' Netflix

Paola Nuñez and T'Nia Miller in 'The Fall of the House of Usher.' Netflix

Rahul Kohli in 'The Fall of the House of Usher.' Netflix

Sauriyan Sapkota in 'The Fall of the House of Usher.' Netflix

Kyliegh Curran and Henry Thomas in 'The Fall of the House of Usher.' Netflix

In addition to creating the series, Flanagan also directs four episodes. Michael Fimognari directs the other four. Fimognari is a longtime collaborator of Flanagan's. Most recently, he directed two episodes of The Midnight Club, but he has also served as director of photography on Midnight Mass, Doctor Sleep, Gerald's Game and Ouija: Origin of Evil also did cinematography for Before I Wake and Oculus.

The Fall of the House of Usher stars Gugino alongside her former Gerald's Game screen partner Bruce Greenwood, as well as Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Katie Parker, Michael Trucco, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Kyliegh Curran, Paola Nuñez, Aya Furukawa, Matt Biedel, Daniel Jun, Ruth Codd, Robert Longstreet, Annabeth Gish, Igby Rigney, Jayr Tinaco and Willa Fitzgerald.

Prior to adapting Poe's short stories on Netflix, Flangan also adapted Shirley Jackson for The Haunting of Hill House, Stephen King for Gerald's Game and Doctor Sleep, Henry James for The Haunting of Bly Manor and Christopher Pike for The Midnight Club.

The Fall of the House of Usher will premiere Thursday, Oct. 12 on Netflix.