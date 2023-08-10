This ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ First Look Gives a Lot of Clues About Mike Flanagan’s Edgar Allen Poe Adaptation - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

This ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ First Look Gives a Lot of Clues About Mike Flanagan’s Edgar Allen Poe Adaptation

Plus, we finally have an official premiere date for the Netflix limited series

Published
Amanda Bell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
‘The Fall of the House of Usher.’Netflix

We now know a little bit more about what horror maestro Mike Flanagan has in store for us with his newest Netflix project The Fall of the House of Usher. Netflix revealed that the eight-episode limited series will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 12, along with sharing first-look photos and an official logline that gives us a new window into what's ahead with Flanagan's take on Edgar Allen Poe's short stories.

The description reads, "In this wicked series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth."

Well, Mike Flanagan did promise this would be a "modern remix" of Poe's most iconic stories and that it would be an "epic tale of greed, horror and tragedy." And indeed, that plot outline sounds like just that.

Actress Carla Gugino told Tudum during production last year, "It's batsh-- crazy in the best possible way. It has quite a lot of very dark humor, but also really touches the soul."

Read More

Gugino added of her as-yet-unnamed character, "There is a fantastical supernatural element to the story, and she is the manifestation of that. You could say she's the executor of fate or the executor of karma."

The photos for the series are quite striking. In addition to featuring a who's who of the Flanaverse actor collective including Rahul Kohli, Henry Thomas and Flanagan's wife Kate Siegel, the color schemes, settings and character designs are such a mixture that it's clear we're in for a real ride when The Fall of the House of Usher arrives.

Carla Gugino in 'The Fall of the House of Usher.'
Carla Gugino in 'The Fall of the House of Usher.'Netflix
'The Fall of the House of Usher.'
Samantha Sloyan in 'The Fall of the House of Usher.'Netflix
Bruce Greenwood in 'The Fall of the House of Usher.'
Bruce Greenwood in 'The Fall of the House of Usher.'Netflix
Mary McDonnell in 'The Fall of the House of Usher.'
Mary McDonnell 'The Fall of the House of Usher.'Netflix
'The Fall of the House of Usher.'
Kate Siegel in 'The Fall of the House of Usher.'Netflix
'The Fall of the House of Usher.'
Sauriyan Sapkota, Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan and Mark Hamill in 'The Fall of the House of Usher.'Netflix
Carl Lumbly and Mark Hamill in 'The Fall of the House of Usher.'
Carl Lumbly and Mark Hamill in 'The Fall of the House of Usher.'Netflix
'The Fall of the House of Usher.'
Paola Nuñez and T'Nia Miller in 'The Fall of the House of Usher.'Netflix
Rahul Kohli in 'The Fall of the House of Usher.'
Rahul Kohli in 'The Fall of the House of Usher.'Netflix
'The Fall of the House of Usher.'
Sauriyan Sapkota in 'The Fall of the House of Usher.'Netflix
'The Fall of the House of Usher.'
Kyliegh Curran and Henry Thomas in 'The Fall of the House of Usher.'Netflix

In addition to creating the series, Flanagan also directs four episodes. Michael Fimognari directs the other four. Fimognari is a longtime collaborator of Flanagan's. Most recently, he directed two episodes of The Midnight Club, but he has also served as director of photography on Midnight Mass, Doctor Sleep, Gerald's Game and Ouija: Origin of Evil also did cinematography for Before I Wake and Oculus.

The Fall of the House of Usher stars Gugino alongside her former Gerald's Game screen partner Bruce Greenwood, as well as Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Katie Parker, Michael Trucco, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Kyliegh Curran, Paola Nuñez, Aya Furukawa, Matt Biedel, Daniel Jun, Ruth Codd, Robert Longstreet, Annabeth Gish, Igby Rigney, Jayr Tinaco and Willa Fitzgerald.

Prior to adapting Poe's short stories on Netflix, Flangan also adapted Shirley Jackson for The Haunting of Hill House, Stephen King for Gerald's Game and Doctor Sleep, Henry James for The Haunting of Bly Manor and Christopher Pike for The Midnight Club.

The Fall of the House of Usher will premiere Thursday, Oct. 12 on Netflix.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.