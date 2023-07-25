Having already tackled Shirley Jackson, Stephen King and Henry James for Netflix, horror maestro Mike Flanagan is turning his signature adaptation style to the most iconic horror author of them all – Edgar Allan Poe. Flanagan is mounting a limited series based on The Fall of the House of Usher, as well as other Poe short stories.

The Fall of the House of Usher will be Flanagan's last limited series for Netflix, as he signed a new deal with Amazon. It will cap a prolific run at the streamer that started with The Haunting of Hill House and continued through The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass and The Midnight Club.

Key details about the new series have been trickling in ahead of its debut, so here's a look at everything we know about The Fall of the House of Usher so far.

'The Fall of the House of Usher' release date

TLDR: A firm release date has yet to be announced by Netflix, but it's expected to come later this year.

THE DETAILS: Though Netflix has not yet announced an exact release date for The Fall of the House of Usher, it is expected to debut in 2023. Flanagan later dispelled rumors that there may be a delay to its premiere, writing on Twitter that the show "is right on schedule, we're just finishing delivering it, and it will air on Netflix later this year as planned. We'll announce the date soon."

'The Fall of the House of Usher' cast

TLDR: A lot of Flanaverse favorites are returning for The Fall of the House of Usher.

THE DETAILS: Fans of Mike Flanagan's previous shows and films will no doubt recognize a lot of faces among the cast of The Fall of the House of Usher, along with a few other exciting names. There was one major casting shakeup that occurred while the series was partway through filming. Frank Langella was fired from the role of Roderick Usher after an investigation found he behaved inappropriately on set. He was replaced by Bruce Greenwood.

Main cast list

Bruce Greenwood as Roderick Usher, who Flanagan described as "the towering patriarch of the Usher dynasty." (Greenwood previously starred in Flanagan's adaptations of Stephen King's novels Gerald's Game and Doctor Sleep.)

as Roderick Usher, who Flanagan described as "the towering patriarch of the Usher dynasty." (Greenwood previously starred in Flanagan's adaptations of Stephen King's novels Gerald's Game and Doctor Sleep.) Carla Gugino in a "front and center" role. (Gugino previously appeared in Gerald's Game, The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor.)

in a "front and center" role. (Gugino previously appeared in Gerald's Game, The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor.) Mary McDonnell as Madeline Usher, who Flanagan described as "Roderick's sister and the hidden hand of the Usher dynasty."

as Madeline Usher, who Flanagan described as "Roderick's sister and the hidden hand of the Usher dynasty." Carl Lumbly as C. Auguste Dupin, the "legendary investigator" in Poe's world. (Lumbly previously appeared in Doctor Sleep.)

as C. Auguste Dupin, the "legendary investigator" in Poe's world. (Lumbly previously appeared in Doctor Sleep.) Mark Hamill in a role described by Flanagan to be "a character surprisingly at home in the shadows."

in a role described by Flanagan to be "a character surprisingly at home in the shadows." Henry Thomas in an unspecified role. (He previously appeared in Ouija: Origin of Evil, Gerald's Game, Hill House, Bly Manor, Doctor Sleep and Midnight Club.)

in an unspecified role. (He previously appeared in Ouija: Origin of Evil, Gerald's Game, Hill House, Bly Manor, Doctor Sleep and Midnight Club.) Samantha Sloyan in an unspecified role. (She previously appeared in Hush, Hill House, Midnight Mass and The Midnight Club.)

in an unspecified role. (She previously appeared in Hush, Hill House, Midnight Mass and The Midnight Club.) T'Nia Miller in an unspecified role. (She previously starred in Bly Manor.)

in an unspecified role. (She previously starred in Bly Manor.) Rahul Kohli in an unspecified role. (He previously appear in Bly Manor, Midnight Mass and The Midnight Club.)

in an unspecified role. (He previously appear in Bly Manor, Midnight Mass and The Midnight Club.) Kate Siegel in an unspecified role. (In addition to being Flanagan's spouse, she's also starred in many of his productions, including Oculus, Hush, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Gerald's Game, Hill House, Bly Manor and Midnight Mass.)

in an unspecified role. (In addition to being Flanagan's spouse, she's also starred in many of his productions, including Oculus, Hush, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Gerald's Game, Hill House, Bly Manor and Midnight Mass.) Sauriyan Sapkota in an unspecified role. (He previously starred in Midnight Club.)

in an unspecified role. (He previously starred in Midnight Club.) Zach Gilford in an unspecified role. (He previously starred in Midnight Mass and Midnight Club.)

in an unspecified role. (He previously starred in Midnight Mass and Midnight Club.) Katie Parker in an unspecified role. (She previously starred in Flanagan's first-ever picture, Absentia, and later appeared in Oculus, Hill House, Doctor Sleep, Bly Manor and Midnight Club.)

in an unspecified role. (She previously starred in Flanagan's first-ever picture, Absentia, and later appeared in Oculus, Hill House, Doctor Sleep, Bly Manor and Midnight Club.) Michael Trucco in an unspecified role. (He previously appeared in Hush and Midnight Mass.)

in an unspecified role. (He previously appeared in Hush and Midnight Mass.) Malcolm Goodwin in an unspecified role.

in an unspecified role. Crystal Balint in an unspecified role. (She previously appeared in Midnight Mass and Midnight Club.)

in an unspecified role. (She previously appeared in Midnight Mass and Midnight Club.) Kyliegh Curran in an unspecified role. (She previously appeared in Doctor Sleep.)

in an unspecified role. (She previously appeared in Doctor Sleep.) Paola Nuñez in an unspecified role.

in an unspecified role. Aya Furukawa in an unspecified role. (She previously starred in The Midnight Club.)

in an unspecified role. (She previously starred in The Midnight Club.) Matt Biedel in an unspecified role. (He previously appeared in Midnight Mass and Midnight Club.)

in an unspecified role. (He previously appeared in Midnight Mass and Midnight Club.) Daniel Jun in an unspecified role.

in an unspecified role. Ruth Codd in an unspecified role. (She previously appeared in The Midnight Club.)

in an unspecified role. (She previously appeared in The Midnight Club.) Robert Longstreet in an unspecified role. (He previously appeared in Hill House, Doctor Sleep, Midnight Mass and Midnight Club.)

in an unspecified role. (He previously appeared in Hill House, Doctor Sleep, Midnight Mass and Midnight Club.) Annabeth Gish in an unspecified role. (She previously appeared in Before I Wake, Hill House and Midnight Mass.)

in an unspecified role. (She previously appeared in Before I Wake, Hill House and Midnight Mass.) Igby Rigney in an unspecified role. (He previously appeared in Midnight Mass and Midnight Club.)

in an unspecified role. (He previously appeared in Midnight Mass and Midnight Club.) Jayr Tinaco in an unspecified role.

in an unspecified role. Willa Fitzgerald in an unspecified role.

'The Fall of the House of Usher' plot

TLDR: The plot of The Fall of the House of Usher is based upon the short story of the same name and other works by Edgar Allan Poe, but Flanagan tends to shake things up a bit with his adaptations.

THE DETAILS: In December 2021, just before principal photography commenced on The Fall of the House of Usher, Flanagan announced that his take on the classic 1893 story would be "a modern remix" of that story and others of "the most iconic works of Edgar Allan Poe." He went on to describe the eight-episode series as an "epic tale of greed, horror and tragedy."

In the short story version of Usher, the unnamed narrator visits Roderick Usher after being summoned and notices a crack in the house of the Usher estate, which Roderick shares with Madeline. Both Usher siblings are ill, so the narrator stays to read Roderick stories and begins to notice that the house seems to be alive.

'The Fall of the House of Usher' trailer

THE DETAILS: There's no trailer for The Fall of the House of Usher just yet, but we'll share it here when it drops.

'The Fall of the House of Usher' episodes

THE DETAILS: The Fall of the House of Usher will consist of eight episodes.

Where to Watch 'The Fall of the House of Usher'

THE DETAILS: The Fall of the House of Usher will stream on Netflix. Many of Flanagan's previous movies and shows are available on Netflix now.