The Fall 2023 Broadcast TV Schedule for Every Night of the Week

The WGA Writers' Strike is still going strong, but that hasn't stopped networks from planning their fall schedules. However, it appears that many of the networks are preparing for the strike to last into the summer, and thus have filled their schedules with a lot of pre-filmed and unscripted content.
Fox is the only network of the big five to completely withhold its fall schedule, claiming that it doesn't want to set its lineup without knowing the outcome of the strike. Meanwhile, ABC is leaning into unscripted with a new Bachelor series and game shows like The $100,000 Pyramid and Celebrity Jeopardy! The CW will be leaning heavily on acquisitions from other countries, with All American being the only returning scripted show on the fall schedule (Walker will premiere later).
NBC is sticking with scripted, but all three of its new fall shows — Extended Family, The Irrational and Found — have several episodes, if not their full seasons, already filmed. However, it remains a question mark whether the Dick Wolf shows (The One Chicago and Law & Order universes) will make it into production in time to premiere in the fall. CBS is in a similar boat with the FBI universe. The rest of the schedule is also very dependent on scripted shows, including Ghosts, Fire Country and The Equalizer.
Here's what the fall 2023 broadcast TV schedule looks like so far. The Messenger will add Fox shows when the network releases its lineup.
- ABC Fall 2023 Lineup: The Complete Weekly Schedule
- CBS Fall 2023 TV Lineup: New and Returning Shows, Schedule, and More
- The CW Fall 2023 TV Lineup: New and Returning Shows, Schedule and More
- NBC Fall 2023 Lineup: The Complete Weekly Schedule
- Fox Fall 2023 Lineup: Every New and Returning Show Announced So Far
Monday lineup
8 p.m.: Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
8 p.m.: Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)
8 p.m.: All American (The CW)
8 p.m.: The Voice (NBC)
8:30 p.m.: The Neighborhood (CBS)
9 p.m.: NCIS (CBS)
9 p.m.: 61st Street (The CW)
10 p.m.: The Golden Bachelor (ABC)
10 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai'i (CBS)
10 p.m.: The Irrational (NEW SERIES) (NBC)
Tuesday lineup
8 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy! (ABC)
8 p.m.: FBI (CBS)
8 p.m.: Son of a Critch (The CW)
8 p.m.: The Night Court (NBC)
8:30 p.m.: Run the Burbs (The CW)
8:30 p.m.: Extended Family (NEW SERIES) (CBS)
9 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)
9 p.m.: FBI: International (CBS)
9 p.m.: Children Ruin Everything (The CW)
9 p.m.: The Voice (NBC)
9:30 p.m.: Everyone Else Burns (The CW)
10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)
10 p.m.: Quantum Leap (NBC)
Wednesday lineup
8 p.m.: Judge Steve Harvey (ABC)
8 p.m.: Survivor (CBS)
8 p.m.: Sullivan's Crossing (The CW)
8 p.m.: Chicago Med (NBC)
9 p.m.: Abbott Elementary (Encore) (ABC)
9 p.m.: The Spencer Sisters (The CW)
9 p.m.: Chicago Fire (NBC)
9:30 p.m.: Abbott Elementary (Encore) (ABC)
9:30 p.m.: The Amazing Race (CBS)
10 p.m.: What Would You Do? (ABC)
10 p.m.: Chicago P.D. (NBC)
Thursday lineup
8 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)
8 p.m.: Young Sheldon (CBS)
8 p.m.: FBoy Island (Encore) (The CW)
8 p.m.: Law & Order (NBC)
8:30 p.m.: Ghosts (CBS)
9 p.m.: Press Your Luck (ABC)
9 p.m.: So Help Me Todd (CBS)
9 p.m.: FBoy Island (New Episode) (The CW)
9 p.m.: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC)
10 p.m.: The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC)
10 p.m.: Elsbeth (CBS)
10 p.m.: Found (NEW SERIES)
Friday lineup
8 p.m.: Shark Tank (ABC)
8 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (CBS)
8 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW)
8 p.m.: The Wall (NBC)
9 p.m.: 20/20 (ABC)
9 p.m.: Fire Country (CBS)
9 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW)
9 p.m.: Dateline: NBC (NBC)
10 p.m.: Blue Bloods (CBS)
Saturday lineup
7 p.m.: Big Ten Countdown (NBC)
7:30 p.m.: College Football (ABC)
7:30 p.m.: Big Ten Saturday Night (NBC)
8 p.m.: Drama Episode Encore (CBS)
8 p.m.: Masters of Illusion (The CW)
9 p.m.: Drama Episode Encore (CBS)
9 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals (The CW)
10 p.m.: 48 Hours (CBS)
Sunday lineup
7 p.m.: America's Funniest Videos (ABC)
7 p.m.: 60 Minutes (CBS)
7 p.m.: Football Night in America (NBC)
8 p.m.: The Wonderful World of Disney movie (ABC)
8 p.m.: Matlock (NEW SERIES) (CBS)
8 p.m.: I Am movies (The CW)
8:20 p.m.: Sunday Night Football (NBC)
9 p.m.: The Equalizer (CBS)
10 p.m.: CSI: Vegas (CBS)
