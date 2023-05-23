The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    The Fall 2023 Broadcast TV Schedule for Every Night of the Week

    What to watch on ABC, CBS, The CW, and NBC every night this fall.

    Published |Updated
    Megan Vick
    Christopher Willard/ABC; Bertrand Calmeau/CBS; Peter Kramer/NBC

    The WGA Writers' Strike is still going strong, but that hasn't stopped networks from planning their fall schedules. However, it appears that many of the networks are preparing for the strike to last into the summer, and thus have filled their schedules with a lot of pre-filmed and unscripted content.

    Fox is the only network of the big five to completely withhold its fall schedule, claiming that it doesn't want to set its lineup without knowing the outcome of the strike. Meanwhile, ABC is leaning into unscripted with a new Bachelor series and game shows like The $100,000 Pyramid and Celebrity Jeopardy! The CW will be leaning heavily on acquisitions from other countries, with All American being the only returning scripted show on the fall schedule (Walker will premiere later).

    NBC is sticking with scripted, but all three of its new fall shows — Extended Family, The Irrational and Found — have several episodes, if not their full seasons, already filmed. However, it remains a question mark whether the Dick Wolf shows (The One Chicago and Law & Order universes) will make it into production in time to premiere in the fall. CBS is in a similar boat with the FBI universe. The rest of the schedule is also very dependent on scripted shows, including Ghosts, Fire Country and The Equalizer.

    Here's what the fall 2023 broadcast TV schedule looks like so far. The Messenger will add Fox shows when the network releases its lineup.

    Monday lineup

    Daniel Ezra as Spencer James in All American
    Daniel Ezra in "All American" (Troy Harvey/The CW )

    8 p.m.: Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
    8 p.m.: Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)
    8 p.m.: All American (The CW)
    8 p.m.: The Voice (NBC)

    8:30 p.m.: The Neighborhood (CBS)

    9 p.m.: NCIS (CBS)
    9 p.m.: 61st Street (The CW)

    10 p.m.: The Golden Bachelor (ABC)
    10 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai'i (CBS)
    10 p.m.: The Irrational (NEW SERIES) (NBC)

    Tuesday lineup

    THE VOICE -- &quot;The Knockouts Premiere&quot; Episode 2311 -- Pictured: Reba McEntire
    Reba McEntire on "The Voice" (Tyler Golden/NBC)

    8 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy! (ABC)
    8 p.m.: FBI (CBS)
    8 p.m.: Son of a Critch (The CW)
    8 p.m.: The Night Court (NBC)

    8:30 p.m.: Run the Burbs (The CW)
    8:30 p.m.: Extended Family (NEW SERIES) (CBS)

    9 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)
    9 p.m.: FBI: International (CBS)
    9 p.m.: Children Ruin Everything (The CW)
    9 p.m.: The Voice (NBC)

    9:30 p.m.: Everyone Else Burns (The CW)

    10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)
    10 p.m.: Quantum Leap (NBC)

    Wednesday lineup

    (l-r) Jake Lockett as Carver, Leilani Barrett as Officer Wood, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey in CHICAGO FIRE
    Jake Lockett, Leilani Barrett, Miranda Rae Mayo and Jesse Spencer in "Chicago Fire" (Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC)

    8 p.m.: Judge Steve Harvey (ABC)
    8 p.m.: Survivor (CBS)
    8 p.m.: Sullivan's Crossing (The CW)
    8 p.m.: Chicago Med (NBC)

    9 p.m.: Abbott Elementary (Encore) (ABC)
    9 p.m.: The Spencer Sisters (The CW)
    9 p.m.: Chicago Fire (NBC)

    9:30 p.m.: Abbott Elementary (Encore) (ABC)
    9:30 p.m.: The Amazing Race (CBS)

    10 p.m.: What Would You Do? (ABC)
    10 p.m.: Chicago P.D. (NBC)

    Thursday lineup

    (L-R) Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay and Rose McIver as Samantha in Ghosts
    Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver in "Ghosts" (Bertrand Calmeau/CBS)

    8 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)
    8 p.m.: Young Sheldon (CBS)
    8 p.m.: FBoy Island (Encore) (The CW)
    8 p.m.: Law & Order (NBC)

    8:30 p.m.: Ghosts (CBS)

    9 p.m.: Press Your Luck (ABC)
    9 p.m.: So Help Me Todd (CBS)
    9 p.m.: FBoy Island (New Episode) (The CW)
    9 p.m.: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC)

    10 p.m.: The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC)
    10 p.m.: Elsbeth (CBS)
    10 p.m.: Found (NEW SERIES)

    Friday lineup

    Mark Cuban in &quot;Shark Tank&quot;
    Mark Cuban in "Shark Tank" (ABC/Christopher Willard)

    8 p.m.: Shark Tank (ABC)
    8 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (CBS)
    8 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW)
    8 p.m.: The Wall (NBC)

    9 p.m.: 20/20 (ABC)
    9 p.m.: Fire Country (CBS)
    9 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW)
    9 p.m.: Dateline: NBC (NBC)

    10 p.m.: Blue Bloods (CBS)

    Saturday lineup

    “Flash, Shine, and Wonderland” -- Image Number: MOI903fg_0004r -- Pictured: Ana DeGuzman -- Photo: Masters of Illusion, LLC/The CW -- © 2023 Masters of Illusion, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
    Ana DeGuzman in "Masters of Illusion" (The CW)

    7 p.m.: Big Ten Countdown (NBC)

    7:30 p.m.: College Football (ABC)
    7:30 p.m.: Big Ten Saturday Night (NBC)

    8 p.m.: Drama Episode Encore (CBS)
    8 p.m.: Masters of Illusion (The CW)

    9 p.m.: Drama Episode Encore (CBS)
    9 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals (The CW)

    10 p.m.: 48 Hours (CBS)

    Sunday lineup

    Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall in THE EQUALIZER
    Queen Latifah in "The Equalizer" (Michael Greenberg/CBS)

    7 p.m.: America's Funniest Videos (ABC)
    7 p.m.: 60 Minutes (CBS)
    7 p.m.: Football Night in America (NBC)

    8 p.m.: The Wonderful World of Disney movie (ABC)
    8 p.m.: Matlock (NEW SERIES) (CBS)
    8 p.m.: I Am movies (The CW)

    8:20 p.m.: Sunday Night Football (NBC)

    9 p.m.: The Equalizer (CBS)

    10 p.m.: CSI: Vegas (CBS)

