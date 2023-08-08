‘The Exorcist’ Star Linda Blair Pays Tribute to Late Director William Friedkin

William Friedkin's legacy lives on through his iconic film career.

After the Academy Award-winning director died at age 87 on Monday in Los Angeles, actress Linda Blair paid tribute to Friedkin and reminisced about working with him on her breakout role in 1973's The Exorcist.

While quoting the Sidney Poitier movie To Sir, with Love, she posed in the caption, "How do you put into words appreciation to the person that changed your life forever, along with the world?"

Blair continued, "Billy Friedkin was a game changer, thought outside the box, was a genius with an incredibly bold personality and extraordinary imagery that electrified colleagues and moviegoers alike and remained a true maverick throughout his career in the film industry."

In The Exorcist, Blair played the lead role of Regan MacNeil, a 12-year-old girl who becomes possessed by an ancient demon. The movie earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, as well as a Best Director nod for Friedkin.

"Every actor wanted to work with him and maybe my story is the most poignant," she continued. "Taking a real 13-year-old and confirming my stability to endure the journey he was about to take me and the world on. His directing came with demanding guidance, commitment and strict work ethic. His creative licensing with my performance, always thought provoking and precise with his 'on point' direction for my performance as Regan. Pushing envelopes with ground breaking special effects to ensure my performance was nothing less than shocking and unforgettable."

"He fiercely protected me from the maddening crowds that reared their ugly heads back in the day of the movie's release," noted Blair.

She added that Friedkin gave her her first prize horse, whom she named Best Director in his honor. Over the years, he also continued to support her animal rescue, the Linda Blair Worldheart Foundation.

"He was my director, friend, and protector," she shared. "It was an honor to know him and I am deeply saddened at this time. He changed my life forever, along with the world through my performance, and all my performances throughout my career."

"RIP my dear friend... love, respect and deepest condolences to Sherry, Cedric and Jack," concluded Blair.

Friedkin's death came days after the first trailer dropped for The Exorcist: Believer, a direct sequel to his 1973 film from writer/director David Gordon Green, premiering Oct. 13 in theaters.