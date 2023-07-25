The first trailer for The Exorcist: Believer dropped on Tuesday, and fans of the 1973 horror classic were in for a treat for several reasons — but one moment, in particular, stood out.

Toward the end of the super unsettling three-minute preview, there is an homage to the original film's trailer, which was banned from theatrical release when Warner Bros. deemed it too frightening. (It has since been included on DVD/Blu-ray releases and YouTube.)

At the end of the Believer trailer are dissolving black-and-white flashes of the possessed girls, played by Lidya Jewett and Olivia Marcum. Fairly tame by today's horror standards, but in 1973 — not so much.

The first trailer cut for William Friedkin's Exorcist was over one-minute long, and most of that was filled with the same dissolving black-and-white flashes of a possessed Regan MacNeil (Linda Blair).

According to director Friedkin, the trailer was a creation of Bud Smith, the film's editor.

"It's the best trailer ever made about The Exorcist," Friedkin said previously on Twitter. "Warner's was scared that it would be too disturbing."

In a 2005 interview for Score Magazine, composer Lalo Schifrin, who was hired to create the accompanying music for the trailer, said some Warner Bros. executives rushed to the bathroom after seeing the preview; they were so disturbed.

"What happened is that the director, William Friedkin, hired me to write the music for the trailer; six minutes were recorded for the Warner's edition of the trailer," Schifrin explained.

"The people who saw the trailer reacted against the film because the scenes were heavy and frightening, so most of them went to the toilet to vomit," Schifrin added. "The trailer was terrific, but the mix of those frightening scenes and my music, which was also a very difficult and heavy score, scared the audiences away."

The Exorcist: Believer arrives in theaters Oct. 13.