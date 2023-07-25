‘The Exorcist: Believer’ Trailer Analyzed in 10 Terrifying Shots

Few movies are more terrifying than the original Exorcist. Fifty years and two sequels, two prequels and a television series later, the rights-holders are hoping one last go might help the franchise take possession of our nightmares once more.

David Gordon Green and producer Jason Blum, who recently teamed on a similar endeavor with the Halloween brand, are up at the plate, and the first trailer for The Exorcist: Believer shows that it might not be a total whiff. (That doesn't sound like the greatest endorsement, but, come on, these IP resuscitations are rarely all that spectacular.)

The positives are this: the inclusion of Mike Oldfield's "Tubular Bells" on the soundtrack and, returning to the series for the first time since 1973, the Oscar, Tony and Emmy-winning actress Ellen Burstyn. As a parent who has seen their daughter flop around on the bed, spitting up green sludge and saying things we won't print in a family website, Burstyn is brought in as an expert when the satanic forces return. This time it looks like the Catholic Church won't be enough, and she calls in representatives from multiple faiths ("we'll need them all") like a pantheistic Avengers.

Also, Green and Blum know that audiences today demand more more more! As such, it isn't just one young girl tormented by demons, but two! You can practically hear the high fives from when they came up with that one.

We've embedded the trailer below, but before we get to that, let's break down 10 specific images.

When a horror movie cuts to surveillance cam, it's never good news. Universal Pictures

It's every parent's nightmare: police showing security footage of your kids just before they disappeared. The good news is they get found. The bad news is they start acting strange.

Lidya Jewett, wondering if anyone can add their Hulu password to the hospital television. Universal Pictures

Leslie Odom Jr. plays the tormented father whose daughter, played by Lidya Jewett, has disappeared for three days with no memory of where she was. It doesn't take long for her and her chum (played by Olivia Marcum) to start moving around in extremely eerie ways like this.

Gee, the Magic 8-Ball never talks like THIS! Universal Pictures

Should you ever open a child's paper fortune teller and read something like this, the word before it will likely be "oh," and the one after will be "no!"

On the scream-o-stretcher. Universal Pictures

This was actual behind-the-scenes footage of the young actress when she realized that the recent Halloween reboot had two sequels, and she might be trapped in three of these. (I kid, I kid.)

Not even the Unitarians think this kind of behavior is appropriate in church. Universal Pictures

"The body and the blood!" cries out young Katherine. Compared to some of the stuff Linda Blair had to say in the original, it's nothing.

She's back. In YouTube form. Universal Pictures

Unused footage from the original repurposed for a YouTube introduction or some nifty CGI? We'll look into it after we hit Like and Subscribe to "Weird Things."

Nonagenarian Oscar, Emmy and Tony-winner Ellen Burstyn returns as Chris MacNeil in The Exorcist: Believer. Universal Pictures

Burstyn, who did not return for The Exorcist II: The Heretic in 1977, is seen here making an, "Oh, crap, what did I get myself into?" face.

Eat the document. Universal Pictures

Typical craft services were available on set, but some chose to eat books instead. Don't come between an actor and their process; it is a delicate thing.

Putting their heads together. Universal Pictures

Okay, jokes aside, that is one creepy-ass image.

Ann Dowd in The Exorcist: Believer. Universal Pictures

And what would a modern horror trailer be without some occasional flashes of black and white? Of course, this does harken back to the very first teaser for The Exorcist, which had prolonged, spine-tingling looks at the face that original director William Friedkin controversially deployed to evoke subliminal terror in some shots.

Here is the new trailer in full.