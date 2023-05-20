‘The Diplomat’ Season 2: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know
The thrilling political drama will return to Netflix for another season.
The Diplomat, creator Debora Cahn's critically acclaimed drama series, quickly earned a Season 2 renewal after it premiered on April 20. The political thriller debuted at the top of Netflix's global weekly Top 10 English-language shows list, with subscribers watching it for a cumulative 57.5 million hours in its first week of release, according to Netflix.
Here's everything we know so far about The Diplomat Season 2, including projected release date, cast, and what new crisis Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) will have to solve.
'The Diplomat' Season 2 release date
TLDR: No release date has been set yet, but we predict The Diplomat will be back sometime in 2024.
THE DETAILS: The Diplomat premiered on April 20, 2023. Netflix dramas of this type — adult-oriented but relatively affordable, without a lot of different locations or special effects — typically take around a year and a half between seasons. You, for example, took 16 months between Seasons 3 and 4. So we anticipate The Diplomat will return for Season 2 sometime in the second half of 2024. However, the Writers Guild of America strike could affect the premiere date, depending on how long it persists.
'The Diplomat' Season 2 cast
TLDR: Keri Russell is confirmed to return for Season 2, and presumably the rest of the cast will be back, too.
THE DETAILS: Series star and executive producer Keri Russell, who plays Kate Wyler, the newly appointed American ambassador to the United Kingdom, will be back for Season 2. "I am thrilled to be headed back for another round of this smart screwball show," she told Netflix's Tudum. "Dare I say it's fun?"
The other main cast members, including Rufus Sewell, Ali Ahn and Ato Essandoh, are expected to return, but have not been confirmed yet. No new cast members or special guest stars have been set yet, either.
Full cast list
- Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, an experienced diplomat who has spent her career in conflict zones and is uncomfortable in her staid and ceremonial new role as ambassador, but knows what to do when crisis strikes.
- Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler, Kate's husband, an accomplished diplomat in his own right who has a hard time playing second fiddle to his wife.
- David Gyasi as Austin Dennison, the British Foreign Secretary and Kate's closest ally in the British government.
- Ato Essandoh as Stuart Hayford, Kate's right-hand man and Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in London.
- Rory Kinnear as Nicol Trowbridge, the British Prime Minister who is apparently trying to start a war.
- Ali Ahn as Eidra Park, the CIA's London Chief of Station, who's in a complicated relationship with Stuart.
- Nana Mensah as Billie Appiah, the President's Chief of Staff, who has an interest in Kate's political future.
- Michael McKean as President Rayburn, a competent but not reelectable POTUS.
- Miguel Sandoval as Miguel Ganon, the Secretary of State, Kate's boss, who didn't want her to be the ambassador.
- T'Nia Miller as Cecilia Dennison, Austin's sister, a well-connected socialite.
'The Diplomat' Season 2 plot
TLDR: No formal description of the Season 2 plot has been set, but presumably it will pick up from the Season 1 finale's cliffhanger ending.
THE DETAILS: Season 1 ended on an explosive (literally) cliffhanger that may have left Hal, Stuart and others dead after a car bomb detonates, apparently on the orders of PM Trowbridge. Season 2 will have to pick up in the aftermath of that shocking twist.
Here's Netflix's official synopsis for the series: "Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is the new U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom. She was supposed to go to Afghanistan. She's great in a crisis zone. In a historic home... less so. War is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another. Kate will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight — all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). From showrunner Debora Cahn (The West Wing, Homeland), The Diplomat is a high-stakes, contemporary political drama about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships, between countries and people."
'The Diplomat' Season 1 recap
THE DETAILS: Kate Wyler arrives in London to reluctantly begin her new job as U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, with her brilliant but untrustworthy husband Hal in tow. Hal is a fellow diplomat whom she is planning to divorce. Wyler learns that her ambassadorship is essentially an audition for her to be appointed vice president. She is thrust into an international diplomatic crisis when an attack on a British naval ship brings the U.K. to the brink of war. The attack was apparently a false flag coordinated by the prime minister, who followed it up with a cover-up domestic terror attack in which a bomb was placed in the car of a member of Parliament. Hal and Stuart were present for the blast, and their fates are unknown.
'The Diplomat' Season 2 trailer
THE DETAILS: There's no trailer for Season 2 yet.
'The Diplomat' Season 2 episodes
TLDR: The Diplomat Season 2 will likely have eight episodes.
THE DETAILS: Season 1 consisted of eight hourlong episodes, so eight is the most likely episode count for Season 2 as well. It could potentially have fewer or more episodes, but eight has been set as the baseline.
Where to watch 'The Diplomat'
THE DETAILS: The Diplomat is available to stream on Netflix.
