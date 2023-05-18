The CW Fall 2023 TV Lineup: New and Returning Shows, Schedule and More

Things are changing at The CW. Now that its DCTV universe is winding down, the network has just a few original series still on deck for the fall. While The CW has renewed All American and Walker (the latter for an abbreviated return in the mid-season), there are several other shows coming to an end at the network, including Riverdale, Nancy Drew, The Flash, Stargirl, Walker: Independence, The Winchesters and Kung Fu.

Still to be determined are the fates of All American: Homecoming, Gotham Knights and Superman & Lois.

To fill in these gaps, The CW has picked up the rights to air several series that have previously appeared on other networks, including 61st Street, Son of a Critch, Sullivan's Crossing, Spencer Sisters and the I Am documentary series. The CW is also bringing back HBO Max's FBoy Island and will be delivering a new spin-off called FGirl Island.

Here's a look at what we know about The CW's fall 2023 plans so far.

Renewed and Returning Shows

All American for Season 6 Walker for Season 4

New Shows

DRAMAS

61st Street

Cast: Courtney B. Vance, Tosin Cole, Bentley Green, Holt McCallany and Aunjanue Ellis

Executive Producers: Peter Moffat, Michael B. Jordan and Alana Mayo

Premise: Picked up from AMC after the network declined to renew for Season 2, this show follows a promising young Chicago athlete who's accused of a deadly crime and must rely on his dedicated attorney for guidance. Season 1 will air on The CW before Season 2.

Sullivan's Crossing

Cast: Morgan Kohan, Scott Patterson and Chad Michael Murray

Executive Producers: Roma Roth, Christopher E. Perry, Mike Cosentino and Hilary Martin

Premise: This series originally aired on CTV. It's based upon Robyn Carr's novel series and centers on a brain surgeon who finds herself in hot water, legally, so she moves to her hometown in Nova Scotia to reunite with her father.

The Spencer Sisters

Cast: Lea Thompson and Stacey Farber

Creator: Alan McCullough

Premise: This light-hearted drama series follows a mother-daughter pair who join forces to solve crimes in their hometown.

COMEDIES

Son of a Critch

Cast: Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Mark Critch, Claire Rankin, Malcolm McDowell, Colton Gobbo, Sophia Powers and Mark Rivera

Executive Producers: Andrew Barnsley

Premise: This semi-autobiographical series follows a young man growing up in the '80s in Newfoundland.

Run the Burbs

Cast: Andrew Phung and Scott Townend

Executive Producers: Shebli Zarghami, Aleysa Young, Andrew Phung, Scott Townend, Laszlo Barna, Nicole Butler, Bill Lundy and Karen Tsang

Premise: This sitcom first premiered on CBC and features a stay-at-home-dad in the suburbs whose wife is an entrepreneur.

Children Ruin Everything

Cast: Meaghan Rath, Aaron Abrams, Ennis Esmer, Nazneen Contractor, Logan Nicholson, Mikayla SwamiNathan, Dmitry Chepovetsky, Darius Rota, Veena Sood and Lisa Codrington

Executive Producers: Chuck Tatham, Kurt Smeaton and Mark Montefiore

Premise: Originally airing on CTV and Roku for its first two seasons, this show features a couple who try to find their identities beyond being parents.

Everyone Else Burns

Cast: Simon Bird, Kate O'Flynn, Amy James-Kelly, Harry Connor and Morgana Robinson

Executive Producers: Tony Hernandez, Dillon Mapletoft, Nicki Perkins, Brooke Porsch, Laura Roseam, Oliver Taylor and Simon Bird

Premise: This limited comedy series first aired on Channel 4 in Britain and centers on a devout family.

The CW Fall TV Weekly Lineup

Mondays on The CW in fall 2023

8 p.m.: All American

9 p.m.: 61st Street

Tuesdays on The CW in fall 2023

8 p.m.: Son of a Critch

8:30 p.m.: Run the Burbs

9 p.m.: Children Ruin Everything

10 p.m.: Everyone Else Burns

Wednesdays on The CW in fall 2023

8 p.m.: Sullivan's Crossing

9 p.m.: The Spencer Sisters

Thursdays on The CW in fall 2023

8 p.m.: FBoy Island (encore)

9 p.m.: FBoy Island (new)

Fridays on The CW in fall 2023

8 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us

9 p.m.: Whose Line Is it Anyway?

Saturdays on The CW in fall 2023

8 p.m.: Masters of Illusion

9 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals

Sundays on The CW in fall 2023

8 p.m.: I Am movies