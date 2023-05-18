The CW Fall 2023 TV Lineup: New and Returning Shows, Schedule and More

Things are changing at The CW. Now that its DCTV universe is winding down, the network has just a few original series still on deck for the fall. While The CW has renewed All American and Walker (the latter for an abbreviated return in the mid-season), there are several other shows coming to an end at the network, including Riverdale, Nancy Drew, The Flash, Stargirl, Walker: Independence, The Winchesters and Kung Fu.
Still to be determined are the fates of All American: Homecoming, Gotham Knights and Superman & Lois.
To fill in these gaps, The CW has picked up the rights to air several series that have previously appeared on other networks, including 61st Street, Son of a Critch, Sullivan's Crossing, Spencer Sisters and the I Am documentary series. The CW is also bringing back HBO Max's FBoy Island and will be delivering a new spin-off called FGirl Island.
Here's a look at what we know about The CW's fall 2023 plans so far.
Renewed and Returning Shows
|All American for Season 6
|Walker for Season 4
New Shows
DRAMAS
61st Street
Cast: Courtney B. Vance, Tosin Cole, Bentley Green, Holt McCallany and Aunjanue Ellis
Executive Producers: Peter Moffat, Michael B. Jordan and Alana Mayo
Premise: Picked up from AMC after the network declined to renew for Season 2, this show follows a promising young Chicago athlete who's accused of a deadly crime and must rely on his dedicated attorney for guidance. Season 1 will air on The CW before Season 2.
Sullivan's Crossing
Cast: Morgan Kohan, Scott Patterson and Chad Michael Murray
Executive Producers: Roma Roth, Christopher E. Perry, Mike Cosentino and Hilary Martin
Premise: This series originally aired on CTV. It's based upon Robyn Carr's novel series and centers on a brain surgeon who finds herself in hot water, legally, so she moves to her hometown in Nova Scotia to reunite with her father.
The Spencer Sisters
Cast: Lea Thompson and Stacey Farber
Creator: Alan McCullough
Premise: This light-hearted drama series follows a mother-daughter pair who join forces to solve crimes in their hometown.
COMEDIES
Son of a Critch
Cast: Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Mark Critch, Claire Rankin, Malcolm McDowell, Colton Gobbo, Sophia Powers and Mark Rivera
Executive Producers: Andrew Barnsley
Premise: This semi-autobiographical series follows a young man growing up in the '80s in Newfoundland.
Run the Burbs
Cast: Andrew Phung and Scott Townend
Executive Producers: Shebli Zarghami, Aleysa Young, Andrew Phung, Scott Townend, Laszlo Barna, Nicole Butler, Bill Lundy and Karen Tsang
Premise: This sitcom first premiered on CBC and features a stay-at-home-dad in the suburbs whose wife is an entrepreneur.
Children Ruin Everything
Cast: Meaghan Rath, Aaron Abrams, Ennis Esmer, Nazneen Contractor, Logan Nicholson, Mikayla SwamiNathan, Dmitry Chepovetsky, Darius Rota, Veena Sood and Lisa Codrington
Executive Producers: Chuck Tatham, Kurt Smeaton and Mark Montefiore
Premise: Originally airing on CTV and Roku for its first two seasons, this show features a couple who try to find their identities beyond being parents.
Everyone Else Burns
Cast: Simon Bird, Kate O'Flynn, Amy James-Kelly, Harry Connor and Morgana Robinson
Executive Producers: Tony Hernandez, Dillon Mapletoft, Nicki Perkins, Brooke Porsch, Laura Roseam, Oliver Taylor and Simon Bird
Premise: This limited comedy series first aired on Channel 4 in Britain and centers on a devout family.
The CW Fall TV Weekly Lineup
Mondays on The CW in fall 2023
8 p.m.: All American
9 p.m.: 61st Street
Tuesdays on The CW in fall 2023
8 p.m.: Son of a Critch
8:30 p.m.: Run the Burbs
9 p.m.: Children Ruin Everything
10 p.m.: Everyone Else Burns
Wednesdays on The CW in fall 2023
8 p.m.: Sullivan's Crossing
9 p.m.: The Spencer Sisters
Thursdays on The CW in fall 2023
8 p.m.: FBoy Island (encore)
9 p.m.: FBoy Island (new)
Fridays on The CW in fall 2023
8 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us
9 p.m.: Whose Line Is it Anyway?
Saturdays on The CW in fall 2023
8 p.m.: Masters of Illusion
9 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals
Sundays on The CW in fall 2023
8 p.m.: I Am movies
