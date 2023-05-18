The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    The CW Fall 2023 TV Lineup: New and Returning Shows, Schedule and More

    The CW is ushering in some major changes in its fall 2023 programming lineup.

    Amanda Bell
    The CW

    Things are changing at The CW. Now that its DCTV universe is winding down, the network has just a few original series still on deck for the fall. While The CW has renewed All American and Walker (the latter for an abbreviated return in the mid-season), there are several other shows coming to an end at the network, including Riverdale, Nancy Drew, The Flash, Stargirl, Walker: Independence, The Winchesters and Kung Fu.

    Still to be determined are the fates of All American: Homecoming, Gotham Knights and Superman & Lois.

    To fill in these gaps, The CW has picked up the rights to air several series that have previously appeared on other networks, including 61st Street, Son of a Critch, Sullivan's Crossing, Spencer Sisters and the I Am documentary series. The CW is also bringing back HBO Max's FBoy Island and will be delivering a new spin-off called FGirl Island.

    Here's a look at what we know about The CW's fall 2023 plans so far.

    Renewed and Returning Shows 

    All American for Season 6
    Walker for Season 4

    New Shows

    DRAMAS

    61st Street
    Cast    : Courtney B. Vance, Tosin Cole, Bentley Green, Holt McCallany and Aunjanue Ellis
    Executive Producers: Peter Moffat, Michael B. Jordan and Alana Mayo
    Premise: Picked up from AMC after the network declined to renew for Season 2, this show follows a promising young Chicago athlete who's accused of a deadly crime and must rely on his dedicated attorney for guidance. Season 1 will air on The CW before Season 2.

    Sullivan's Crossing
    Cast    : Morgan Kohan, Scott Patterson and Chad Michael Murray
    Executive Producers: Roma Roth, Christopher E. Perry, Mike Cosentino and Hilary Martin
    Premise: This series originally aired on CTV. It's based upon Robyn Carr's novel series and centers on a brain surgeon who finds herself in hot water, legally, so she moves to her hometown in Nova Scotia to reunite with her father.

    The Spencer Sisters
    Cast: Lea Thompson and Stacey Farber
    Creator: Alan McCullough
    Premise: This light-hearted drama series follows a mother-daughter pair who join forces to solve crimes in their hometown.

    COMEDIES

    Son of a Critch
    Cast: Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Mark Critch, Claire Rankin, Malcolm McDowell, Colton Gobbo, Sophia Powers and Mark Rivera
    Executive Producers: Andrew Barnsley
    Premise: This semi-autobiographical series follows a young man growing up in the '80s in Newfoundland.

    Run the Burbs
    Cast: Andrew Phung and Scott Townend
    Executive Producers: Shebli Zarghami, Aleysa Young, Andrew Phung, Scott Townend, Laszlo Barna, Nicole Butler, Bill Lundy and Karen Tsang
    Premise: This sitcom first premiered on CBC and features a stay-at-home-dad in the suburbs whose wife is an entrepreneur.

    Children Ruin Everything
    Cast: Meaghan Rath, Aaron Abrams, Ennis Esmer, Nazneen Contractor, Logan Nicholson, Mikayla SwamiNathan, Dmitry Chepovetsky, Darius Rota, Veena Sood and Lisa Codrington
    Executive Producers: Chuck Tatham, Kurt Smeaton and Mark Montefiore
    Premise: Originally airing on CTV and Roku for its first two seasons, this show features a couple who try to find their identities beyond being parents.

    Everyone Else Burns
    Cast: Simon Bird, Kate O'Flynn, Amy James-Kelly, Harry Connor and Morgana Robinson
    Executive Producers: Tony Hernandez, Dillon Mapletoft, Nicki Perkins, Brooke Porsch, Laura Roseam, Oliver Taylor and Simon Bird
    Premise: This limited comedy series first aired on Channel 4 in Britain and centers on a devout family.

    The CW Fall TV Weekly Lineup

    Mondays on The CW in fall 2023
    8 p.m.: All American
    9 p.m.: 61st Street

    Tuesdays on The CW in fall 2023
    8 p.m.: Son of a Critch
    8:30 p.m.: Run the Burbs
    9 p.m.: Children Ruin Everything
    10 p.m.: Everyone Else Burns

    Wednesdays on The CW in fall 2023
    8 p.m.: Sullivan's Crossing
    9 p.m.: The Spencer Sisters

    Thursdays on The CW in fall 2023
    8 p.m.: FBoy Island (encore)
    9 p.m.: FBoy Island (new)

    Fridays on The CW in fall 2023
    8 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us
    9 p.m.: Whose Line Is it Anyway?

    Saturdays on The CW in fall 2023
    8 p.m.: Masters of Illusion
    9 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals

    Sundays on The CW in fall 2023
    8 p.m.: I Am movies

