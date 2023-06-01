‘The Crown’ Season 6: Cast, Release Date and Everything to Know

Long live The Crown.

The long-running Netflix drama, which follows the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, will soon be releasing its sixth and final season. The series, which premiered Season 5 in Nov. 2022, briefly paused filming for Season 6 in Sept. 2022 following the Queen's death, with creator Peter Morgan calling it a "love letter" to the late monarch.

"I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect," he said at the time.

Once filming resumed, pictures quickly leaked of the series shooting Princess Diana's last holiday, Prince William and Kate Middleton meeting for the first time and even a flashback scene involving a young Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret.

Below, find everything you need to know about The Crown Season 6, from who'll be playing the future Princess of Wales to if the series will depict Diana's tragic 1997 death.

'The Crown' Season 6 release date

TLDR: The Crown Season 6 will be released in fall 2023.

THE DETAILS: Though an exact release date hasn't been set, Netflix has announced that the sixth and final chapter of The Crown will be released in fall 2023. All but one of the previous seasons have been released in November, so we predict it will premiere then.

'The Crown' Season 6 cast

TLDR: The cast from The Crown Season 6 will all be returning, alongside the new additions of Rufus Kampa, Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy.

THE DETAILS: The Crown famously recasts its main actors every two seasons. This time, most of our Season 5 cast has been confirmed to return, including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

But they'll be joined three newcomers this season, including Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey as Prince William at different ages and Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton. Kampa and Bellamy were both discovered after they sent in audition tapes during an open casting call. West's son Senan played William in Season 5; however, as Charles and William's relationship becomes more contentious as time wears on, Dominic told Town & Country that he "felt a bit uncomfortable" and was pleased to see the role re-cast.

Main cast list:

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II.

as Queen Elizabeth II. Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip.

as Prince Philip. Dominic West as Prince Charles.

as Prince Charles. Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

as Princess Diana. Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

as Princess Margaret. Olivia Williams as Camila Parker-Bowles.

as Camila Parker-Bowles. Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Al-Fayed.

as Dodi Al-Fayed. Salim Daw as Mohamed Al-Fayed.

as Mohamed Al-Fayed. Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne.

as Princess Anne. James Murray as Prince Andrew.

as Prince Andrew. Sam Woolf as Prince Edward.

as Prince Edward. Marcia Warren as Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.

'The Crown' Season 6 plot

TLDR: The Crown Season 6 will cover the royal family during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

THE DETAILS: According to People, the sixth and final season of The Crown will follow the royals in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Princess Diana's 1997 death will be covered, although Deadline confirmed that the crash itself will not be pictured. Instead, the episode will include scenes contrasting Prince Charles and Mohamad Al-Fayed collecting the bodies of Diana and Dodi, respectively. The series will also likely feature Diana's final days, as Debicki — who plays Diana — was spotted filming in a similar outfit to the one she wore the day before she died.

The season will at least go through 2001, when Prince William and Kate Middleton first met at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. Netflix has already released first-look images showing McVey and Bellamy in character, strolling along the streets of the college town.

'The Crown' Season 6 trailer

THE DETAILS: There isn't a trailer for The Crown Season 6 yet, but you will be able to find it here when it's ready. According to Vogue, the series is currently still in production, with filming expected to wrap in June 2023.

'The Crown' Season 6 episodes

TLDR: The Crown Season 6 will likely have 10 episodes.

THE DETAILS: Each prior season of The Crown has featured 10 hour-long episodes, so it makes sense that the final chapter would, too. But that hasn't yet been confirmed.

Will 'The Crown' Season 6 cover Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exiting royal life?

TLDR: No, The Crown won't follow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping down from royal duties — or any of the subsequent drama that followed.

THE DETAILS: The series won't go that far into the present day — meaning it won't cover Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth's deaths, Harry's bombshell memoir Spare or Prince Charles' 2023 coronation. When Morgan announced The Crown would extend through Season 6, he said in a statement that, "As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons. To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail."

Where to watch 'The Crown' Season 6

THE DETAILS: The sixth and final season of The Crown will be available to stream on Netflix. In the meantime, you can watch the first five seasons on Netflix now.