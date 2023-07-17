‘The Creator’ Trailer Offers Look at the AI War That Is Absolutely, Positively in Our Future (Probably) - The Messenger
‘The Creator’ Trailer Offers Look at the AI War That Is Absolutely, Positively in Our Future (Probably)

John David Washington and a robo-kid seem to be the only two who want to increase the peace between organics and androids in this upcoming film

Jordan Hoffman
Ken Watanabe (with some enhancements) in “The Creator”20th Century Studios

The year was 1989, and there I was, a dopey kid watching the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode "The Measure of a Man" in my grandmother's kitchen. Captain Jean-Luc Picard had just argued in court that Data, an android, was every bit as sentient as a human being. The Enterprise's second officer's responses to stimuli sprung from programming baked into his positronic network, but how is that, like, any different from the chemical reaction in our brains, man? Far out.

From that day forth, I knew that one day we'd reach "The Singularity," in which artificial intelligence becomes indistinguishable from organic human beings. And plenty of movies and shows — like The Terminator, Ex Machina, Westworld and even the recent Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One — seem to agree.

The latest one to tackle this subject is The Creator from director Gareth Edwards, whose previous work includes the indie sci-fi head-scratcher Monsters, the Godzilla reboot and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

While the newest trailer to drop is still vague about the specifics of the plot, there definitely looks to be a Star Wars element to it. John David Washington starts off as some kind of special forces military guy out to stop the latest AI advancement in weaponry. But he slams on the brakes when he sees … it's a little kid? From there, it appears he joins some kind of rebellion looking to increase the peace between the two sides.

Battles ensue in indoor and outdoor environments, and Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Alison Janney (???), Veronica Ngo and others make an appearance. 

The movie — a rare big-budget outing not based on a previously existing intellectual property — is out on Sept. 29. Here are six images from the new trailer that jumped out.

Spaceship from The Creator
Giant space-borne bottle opener from “The Creator” 20th Century Studios

This spaceship (or space station?) looks sleek and awesome, but God only knows what that cascade of blue light actually does. Something tells me it isn't to boost mobile service.

The Creator
John David Washington, forever a badass, in “The Creator”20th Century Studios

As in Christopher Nolan's Tenet, John David Washington is gonna spend time in The Creator sighting, strafing and maybe even securing a perimeter. This is the clay from which he sculpts his art, as this image proves he looks most badass in such situations.

Madeleine Yuna Voyles in &quot;The Creator&quot;
Hold the fort! The secret weapon is a kid?20th Century Studios

JDW is dispatched by the government to find, secure and destroy the AI's newest and most deadly weapon. Seems pretty straightforward until you recognize that the object in question is a little kid. Sure, sure, an android but LOOK AT THOSE EYES!

Still from the movie "The Creator"
Caught by a nose in “The Creator”20th Century Studios

The action in The Creator leads to explosive outdoor battles and a tour of various underground locations within the world of (what seems to be) rebellious AI beings. In this shot, we see how cyborgs of the future will learn to accessorize.

Robotic police in "The Creator"
A squad of pinball bumpers attack in “The Creator” 20th Century Studios

Okay, everything was looking really cool so far, but it's kinda hard to take these guys seriously. All you need is a giant pinball to bounce off these robocops, and maybe you won't kill them, but you'll rack up some nice bumper points. (If these guys shout "TILT!" before firing, it's all over.)

Explosion in "The Creator"
Even other movies have “Oppenheimer” fever it seems20th Century Studios

Ah, now this looks a lot more menacing. I hope that cute kid is okay.

Now that we've near-ruined it with out-of-context imagery, here's the latest trailer in full.

