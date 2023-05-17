The Complete Scandoval Timeline: Everything to Know Before the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Finale and Reunion

After months of teases and bombshell breakups, the television event of the season has arrived: It's time for the Vanderpump Rules finale, an episode that in any other season would have been filmed six months ago. This time, however, we get a bonus episode, filmed after the reveal of what has become known as Scandoval, the show-changing affair between Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval.

Madix and the rest of the cast learned of the affair at a time when cameras weren't rolling, but the fallout was filmed and will be detailed in Wednesday night's bonus finale, followed by a three-part reunion that promises to be unlike any other. While the affair has since ended — as The Messenger exclusively confirmed — the drama is forever.

Whether you're brand new to the VPR world or you're all caught up and just need a refresher, we've got you covered with a brief — as brief as we could get it — timeline of the past 10 years, explaining exactly what led to this moment.

2013: Vanderpump Begins

Ariana Madix joined the show in Season 2, when Tom Sandoval was still dating Kristen Doute. Doute accused Sandoval of cheating on her with Madix, but they swear they only made out once, in Vegas. Doute, meanwhile, slept with co-star Jax Taylor twice.

Madix and Sandoval began dating before the Season 2 reunion. Doute began dating busser and aspiring DJ James Kennedy, but continued to accuse Sandoval and Madix of cheating, and became emotional when the couple were affectionate in front of her. In Season 3, the pair defended Sandoval against rumors he cheated with a girl in Miami. Then they moved in together.

Kennedy introduced his new girlfriend, a beauty queen named Raquel Leviss, in Season 5.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz also got married in Season 5. Sandoval was the best man. Madix confirmed she never wanted to get married or get pregnant, but Sandoval wanted both of those things.

Vanderpump Grows Up, Sort Of

Kennedy and Leviss moved in together in Season 7. They hosted a puppy party, and Kennedy defended himself against cheating rumors.

Madix and Lala Kent hooked up up in the backseat of Sandoval's car, while he was driving. Kent performed oral sex on Madix. Sandoval was cool with it.

Sandoval and Madix bought a house together in Season 8. It was right down the street from Schwartz and Maloney's house.

In Season 9, Sandoval paid $25,000 to set up a fake Coachella so Kennedy could propose to Leviss. He and Schwartz are supposed to be focusing their time and money on Schwartz and Sandy's, the new bar they're opening together, but oh well.

At the Season 9 reunion, Kennedy and Leviss revealed they had broken up. The news came as a surprise to their co-stars.

(Casey Durkin/Bravo)

Season 10: The Affair

Maloney asked Schwartz for a divorce before the season began filming. She felt he was neglecting her for his bar, and she asked him not to date anyone else in the friend group.

Newly single Leviss became best friends with Madix and did a lot of dating. She went on a few dates with SUR restaurant manager Peter Madrigral and had a brief fling with Oliver Saunders, the sort-of married son of Garcelle Beauvais.

Scheana Shay encouraged Schwartz to date, and specifically to date Leviss. There were already rumors of them making out at Coachella, even though Schwartz wasn't even at Coachella. (Sandoval was, though.) Maloney was livid, mostly at Shay.

Leviss and Schwartz kissed at Shay's wedding in late August, 2022. Most people were thrilled, but not Maloney.

When Madix found out that her grandmother had died in early September, 2022, Sandoval was at a Labor Day party. He claimed he couldn't get a ride home to be with her.

Leviss slept over at Sandoval's house while Madix was at her grandmother's funeral. While Sandoval claimed she "dipped out," it was clear to their castmates that she stayed the night.

Sandoval and Leviss were spotted dancing together at a bar, with no sign of Madix. Madix apparently didn't think there was anything wrong with this.

Madix froze her eggs, and Sandoval was going to fertilize them. He got his sperm checked, and learned that he might have screwed up his fertility with drugs, alcohol and tight clothing.

Sandoval claimed during a confessional, "Nothing has happened between Raquel and I. Like, nothing that wouldn't happen between, you know, me and Katie." The confessional came after the cast accused Maloney of saying that Sandoval and Madix had an open relationship, following a comment she made about Leviss and Sandoval dancing together.

Madix learned that Sandoval lied to her about the night her grandmother died. He definitely could have gotten a ride home. Meanwhile, Madix said she was amazed she hadn't tried to end her own life after losing her dog and her grandmother.

Madix and Sandoval argued over not getting "quality time" together. Madix wanted to take a walk or watch TV, and Sandoval wanted to do mushrooms and watch the sunset, crying over the fact that Madix never thought to restock paper towels or pens.

Leviss fought with both Maloney and her mother, Teri Maloney, over whether or not it was appropriate for her to make out with Schwartz. Sandoval thought it was "tacky" for Maloney to get her mom to fight her battles. Leviss told Maloney things like, "Sorry you're f---ing jealous" about having made out with her ex-husband. Madix cried in Lisa Vanderpump's lap because she "loves Raquel."

Filming ended in Fall 2022. On March 1, 2023, Madix found out about the affair. It was the same night Shay and Leviss appeared on Watch What Happens Live. After the show, Shay was so angry about the affair that she allegedly pushed Leviss and threw her phone. Leviss served her with a restraining order, which was later dropped.

Cameras were rolling on what happened next, so the timeline is to be continued. New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.