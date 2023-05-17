‘The Challenge: World Championship’ Season 1 Finale: And the Winner Is …

Warning: The following contains spoilers for the finale episode of The Challenge: World Championship Season 1.

One pair of The Challenge champions just became $500,000 richer. The South Africa-set first season of The Challenge: World Championship just came to a jaw-dropping end as the four teams faced some of the hardest (and, frankly, weirdest) rides that host T.J. Lavin and the producers have brought to this franchise so far.

After outwitting 12 other "global MVPs" and 10 other "Challenge legends" throughout the season, four teams enter the final leg of the World Championship journey in the finale: Troy Cullen and Kaycee Clark, Jordan Wiseley and Kaz Crossley, Danny McCray and Tori Deal, and Theo Campbell and Sarah Lacina. Unfortunately, one of those pairs doesn't make it to the second leg.

Thanks to an ankle injury during the initial "Loops of Hell" running challenge, both Theo and Sarah have to leave the final early and can't return to the creepy "Fear Express" train that host T.J. Lavin brings to the mix for an ominous Great Gatsby-themed escape room aesthetic. Perhaps after watching the footage of what's in store there, though, they'll take that as their own personal victory.

After a day spent running literal circles, chugging disgusting shakes, and cracking codes, they're all invited to dress up in odd Roaring Twenties-style garb and dine on some actually delicious-looking food, but even they know there's a catch. And, of course, there is: After being exhausted by the first leg and stuffing themselves into a sleepy oblivion, they'll have to wear shock necklaces to keep from falling asleep for more than the teeny, tiny bit allotted based on their performances. Yikes! Yikes on a train, even!

With a few face splashes of ice and some selectively distributed IV bags, they're then woken up to another day of torment as the three teams have to race on bikes and their own two feet through some rough terrain. So which pair makes it all the way to find Lavin in his throwback butler uniform waiting with the check?

Drumroll, please … it's Jordan and Kaz who take home the win!

Yep, Jordan, who previously won three (Battle of the Exes II, Dirty 30 and War of the Worlds 2) of the five finals (including Rivals II and Ride or Dies) he placed in, joins Kaz in claiming another victory (after she won The Challenge: U.K.) and the title of first-ever "Challenge World Champion."

"I just feel like a different person," Kaz says at the end of the episode. "Coming into this game and coming out a world champion, I've just gained so much from this whole experience."

Jordan, too, praises his own achievement, saying, "As proud as I am of Kaz and what we've accomplished together, I'm proud of myself, too, because it's been a long road to get back on top. But that climb to get back on top is so f—ing sweet."