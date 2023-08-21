The veterans are in an even tougher spot than they already were. On Sunday's The Challenge: USA episode, titled "Double Crossed and Sideswiped," yet another of the six original Challenge alums had to pack their bags after a feisty elimination battle.

At the top of the episode, Johnny Bananas decided to use his power of defection after defeating Paulie Calafiore on Thursday night's arena, leaving the Red Team for the Blue Team and picking Cory Wharton to take his place. "This whole defection thing was put in here for a reason," the seven-time Challenge winner said while announcing his decision. "I'm obviously not here to go with the flow. Cory, enjoy your time on Team Red. Hope you have better luck than I did."

If Bananas was hoping to join in on the Blue Team's winning streak, though, he had another thing coming; in fact, it was Bananas himself who helped his old pals on the Red Team notch a much-needed victory in the "Sideswiped" challenge by throwing things for the Blue Team and instead going in defense mode against the Green Team. His reward? Well, the Red Team took all of the Blue Team completely off the table when it came to their fiery deliberations.

With a double elimination ahead, as announced by host T.J. Lavin, Josh Martinez stood firm – to the point of welcoming himself being thrown in, in the case of a stalemate – to ensure that allied vets Amanda Garcia and Wes Bergmann wouldn't be voted into the ring. However, what he couldn't control was the "Hopper."

The blue and red teams compete on 'The Challenge: USA' Season 2, Episode 4, 'Double Crossed and Sideswiped.' Jonne Roriz/Paramount

After the Blue Team came to the very reluctant decision to throw Desi Williams and Luis Colón into elimination, the secret vote yielded a whopping nine votes for Amanda (meaning, even some of her own teammates voted her in) and a sizable six for Chris Underwood. All those entries stacked the deck against both, and in the end, their names came out of the machine.

Both elimination bouts were impressively close. Luis' background as a firefighter meant that he had strength and endurance, while Chris' history playing football meant he wasn't afraid to get aggressive on a field. Meanwhile, Desi got her preferred competitor with Amanda's selection, but the small-framed veteran put up way more of a fight than anyone might've expected. In the end, though, both Chris and Desi walked away from the "Evil Eye" elimination victorious. And while Chris decided to stick with Team Blue, Desi used her power of defection to take Alyssa S.'s place on the Blue Team right beside him, thus leaving the shrinking Green Team with even fewer competitors on the roster.

From the look-ahead at Thursday night's next episode, the ailing squad of veterans are going to have to change their strategy in a big way if they hope to survive the CBS kids' takeover – or what Lavin himself once called, "Pick on MTV Day."

The Challenge: USA airs twice per week, on Thursdays at 10/9c and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS, before moving to just Thursdays at 10/9c starting Aug. 31. Episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.