It's time for another round of The Challenge – this time, it's the CBS spinoff The Challenge: USA that's returning for a second season. The network has revealed the official cast list for Season 2, and it includes some familiar faces from Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race and, of course, The Challenge.

The Challenge veterans who are returning for the season include all-stars like Tori Deal, Jonna Mannion Stephens, Wes Bergmann and the one and only Johnny "Bananas" DeVenanzio. Cory Wharton and Amanda Garcia are also returning for another bite at the apple this season.

Also on tap for The Challenge: USA Season 2 are: Survivor's Michele Fitzgerald and Chris Underwood, and Big Brother's Josh Martinez, Tyler Crispen and Tiffany Mitchell, along with The Amazing Race's Luis Colon and Dusty Harris, among many others.

CBS has also revealed that longtime franchise host T.J. Lavin will return to host and that the cash prize for this season's winners (one man and one woman) will be $500,000 and revealed a trailer to preview all of the excitement ahead.

The Challenge: USA Season 2 will premiere in two parts. The first episode airs Thursday, August 10, at 10/9c and the second part follows on Sunday, August 13, at 9/8c on CBS. The season will then air twice per week, on Thursdays at 10/9c and Sundays at 9/8c, for the first three weeks before moving to Thursdays at 10/9c starting August 31. (Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will also be able to watch live and on-demand during the linear broadcast, while Paramount+ Essential subscribers can watch the day after each episode airs.)

Without further ado, find a full list of the castmates, with images and details for each, on The Challenge: USA Season 2, organized by their three team colors.

Red Team

Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio

Credit: Aaron Smith/Paramount. Aaron Smith/Paramount

At this point The Challenge is basically synonymous with Bananas, so it's no surprise that he'll make another run at victory here, too. After all, he's the most decorated veteran in Challenge history, and he doesn't want to stop just yet.

Previous wins : The Island, The Ruins, Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Free Agents, Rivals III and Total Madness, as well as the charity-centric spinoff Champs vs. Stars.

: The Island, The Ruins, Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Free Agents, Rivals III and Total Madness, as well as the charity-centric spinoff Champs vs. Stars. Previous finals : The Inferno 3, Rivals II and Ride or Dies.

: The Inferno 3, Rivals II and Ride or Dies. Other appearances: The Duel, The Gauntlet III, Cutthroat, Battle of the Exes II, Battle of the Bloodlines, Invasion of the Champions, Champs vs. Pros, Dirty 30, Vendettas, Final Reckoning, War of the Worlds, War of the Worlds 2 and World Championship.

Jonna Mannion Stephens

Credit: Aaron Smith/Paramount. Aaron Smith/Paramount

Don't underestimate Jonna. She was always a formidable contestant in The Challenge, but she really started to shine on All Stars, earning consecutive wins in Seasons 2 and 3.

Wins : All Stars 2 and All Stars 3.

: All Stars 2 and All Stars 3. Finals : All Stars 1.

: All Stars 1. Other appearances: The Real World: Cancun, Rivals, Battle of the Seasons, Rivals II, Free Agents, Battle of the Exes II and World Championship.

Paulie Calafiore

Credit: Aaron Smith/Paramount. Aaron Smith/Paramount

Finals : Final Reckoning and War of the Worlds 2.

: Final Reckoning and War of the Worlds 2. Other appearances: Big Brother 18, Ex on the Beach 1 and War of the Worlds.

Josh Martinez

Credit: Aaron Smith/Paramount. Aaron Smith/Paramount

Wins : Big Brother 19.

: Big Brother 19. Other appearances: War of the Worlds, War of the Worlds 2, Total Madness, Double Agents and Spies, Lies & Allies.

Michelle Fitzgerald

Credit: Aaron Smith/Paramount. Aaron Smith/Paramount

Wins : Survivor: Kaôh Rōng

: Survivor: Kaôh Rōng Other appearances: Survivor: Winners at War, Spies, Lies & Allies and Ride or Dies.

Tiffany Mitchell

Credit: Aaron Smith/Paramount. Aaron Smith/Paramount

Other appearances: Big Brother 23 and The Challenge: USA 1.

Dusty Harris

Credit: Aaron Smith/Paramount. Aaron Smith/Paramount

Other appearances: The Amazing Race 33.

Channelle Howell

Credit: Aaron Smith/Paramount. Aaron Smith/Paramount

Other appearances: Survivor 42.

Green Team

Wes Bergmann

Credit: Aaron Smith/Paramount. Aaron Smith/Paramount

We can probably count on Wes to use his supreme politicking skills to form a solid alliance this season, per usual.

Wins : The Duel, Rivals II and All Stars 3.

: The Duel, Rivals II and All Stars 3. Finals : Fresh Meat, Rivals and War of the Worlds, along with spinoffs Champs vs. Pros, Champs vs. Stars 2.

: Fresh Meat, Rivals and War of the Worlds, along with spinoffs Champs vs. Pros, Champs vs. Stars 2. Other appearances: The Real World: Austin, The Ruins, Fresh Meat II, Battle of the Exes, Battle of the Seasons, Battle of the Exes II, Rivals III, War of the Worlds 2, Total Madness, Double Agents and World Championship, along with Champs vs. Stars 1.

Amanda Garcia

Credit: Aaron Smith/Paramount. Aaron Smith/Paramount

Other appearances: Are You the One? 3, Rivals III, Invasion of the Champions, Dirty 30, Final Reckoning, War of the Worlds and Spies, Lies & Allies.

Tyler Crispen

Credit: Aaron Smith/Paramount. Aaron Smith/Paramount

Other appearances: Big Brother 20 and Big Brother 22.

Michaela Bradshaw

Credit: Aaron Smith/Paramount. Aaron Smith/Paramount

Other appearances: Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X and Survivor: Game Changers.

Desi Williams

Credit: Aaron Smith/Paramount. Aaron Smith/Paramount

Other appearances: Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers.

Ameerah Jones

Credit: Aaron Smith/Paramount. Aaron Smith/Paramount

Other appearances: Big Brother 24.

Monte Taylor

Credit: Aaron Smith/Paramount. Aaron Smith/Paramount

Other appearances: Big Brother 24.

Luis Colon

Credit: Aaron Smith/Paramount. Aaron Smith/Paramount

Other appearances: The Amazing Race 34.

Blue Team

Tori Deal

Credit: Aaron Smith/Paramount. Aaron Smith/Paramount

Wins : Ride or Dies.

: Ride or Dies. Finals : Dirty 30, War of the Worlds 2, Spies, Lies & Allies and World Championship.

: Dirty 30, War of the Worlds 2, Spies, Lies & Allies and World Championship. Other appearances: Are You the One? 4, Are You the One? Second Changes, Final Reckoning, Total Madness and Double Agents, as well as Champs vs. Stars 1 and Champs vs. Stars 2.

Cory Wharton

Credit: Aaron Smith/Paramount. Aaron Smith/Paramount

Finals : Battle of the Bloodlines, Invasion of the Champions, Total Madness and Double Agents.

: Battle of the Bloodlines, Invasion of the Champions, Total Madness and Double Agents. Other appearances: Real World: Ex-Plosion, Rivals III, Dirty 30, Vendettas, Final Reckoning and Spies, Lies & Allies, along with Champs vs. Stars 1.

Faysal Shafaat

Credit: Aaron Smith/Paramount. Aaron Smith/Paramount

Finals : Total Madness and Double Agents.

: Total Madness and Double Agents. Other appearances: Big Brother 20, American Ninja Warrior 9, Spies Lies & Allies and Ride or Dies.

Chris Underwood

Credit: Aaron Smith/Paramount. Aaron Smith/Paramount

Wins: Survivor: Edge of Extinction.

Alyssa Lopez

Credit: Aaron Smith/Paramount. Aaron Smith/Paramount

Other appearances: Big Brother 23 and The Challenge: USA 1.

Cassidy Clark

Credit: Aaron Smith/Paramount. Aaron Smith/Paramount

Other appearances: Survivor 43.

Alyssa Snider

Credit: Aaron Smith/Paramount. Aaron Smith/Paramount

Other appearances: Big Brother 24.

Sebastian Noel

Credit: Aaron Smith/Paramount. Aaron Smith/Paramount