Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Challenge: USA Season 2, Episode 3, "Civil War."

When Paulie Calafiore first joined The Challenge universe, he seemed to make more enemies than friends and was consistently in the fray for some of the most heated conflicts of his seasons. The Big Brother and Ex on the Beach alum took some time off after 2019's War of the Worlds 2 but came back with new moxie on The Challenge: USA Season 2.

In an emotional one-on-one conversation with fellow veteran Tori Deal on Thursday's new episode, Calafiore admitted that he previously had some emotional issues and felt a need to prove his masculinity, which is what led to him to lash out and earn a villainous reputation on The Challenge.

"In high school, I would dress like my favorite lead singer, Freddie Mercury, who was just like, 'Yeah, I'm just owning the fact that I'm just like this gay icon.' I always wanted to be that. But it's like I came through athletics, so that forced me to repress who I was sexually. I didn't know if I was attracted to women, attracted to men, or if it was just like an energy thing. In past seasons that I came on, things would happen, and I would just get super frickin' angry. I'd be like I need to prove that I'm the most alpha human in the world," he told her.

Then, in a subsequent confessional clip, Calafiore said that before returning for this season of The Challenge: USA, he did the work of seeking therapy and grappling with his mental health needs.

"Since I've been on TV, I feel like I was the bad version of myself. I'm a cutthroat competitor, but there's a difference between blowing up in a competition and blowing up in somebody's face. And finally, I wanted to break the cycle, so I went to therapy," he explained. "I had to be honest about a lot of things, about a lot of, 'Damn, I was wrong here, here, here and here.' I'm in the best headspace that I've ever been in."

Calafiore went on to say that it was thanks to him getting rid of that "chip on [his] shoulder" that he was able to get along and be true teammates with former foes like Johnny Bananas and Josh Martinez this season.

The red team competes on 'The Challenge: USA' Season 2, Episode 3, 'Civil War.' Jonne Roriz/Paramount

His personal growth was also quite evident in the elimination challenge that he unexpectedly found himself in. First, Johnny Bananas was voted into elimination by the Blue Team, which only won the "Capsized" challenge by a matter of minutes over Calafiore's Red Team. Then, with three votes in the "Hopper" machine, it was Calafiore who was chosen to face off against his own teammate.

Though he put up a good fight in the "Fire and Ice" battle, he ultimately lost after missing his mark with his final beanbag and failing to hold up his arm longer than Bananas. Despite losing to one of his former rivals, though, Calafiore went out with a smile and no expletives and even took Bananas' kind words to heart.

"I finally feel like I have nothing to prove to anybody about myself," Calafiore said in his exit interview. "Bananas giving me a hug and telling me I'm a good competitor. He had every right to gloat. Him saying that to me made me finally feel like an actual Challenger."

So for those who might've been skeptical about what Paulie Calafiore's return to The Challenge might entail, it sure looks and sounds like he's ready to play a very different game going forward. And even though he lost this round, he might've just won over some new fans.

The Challenge: USA airs twice per week, on Thursdays at 10/9c and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS, for the first three weeks before moving to Thursdays at 10/9c starting Aug. 31.