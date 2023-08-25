The veterans are back to business. On Thursday's episode of The Challenge: USA, the core alums of The Challenge banded together to make some new moves in response to the total takeover that'd been happening with the CBS crew in previous weeks.

Following the loss of two of the original six – Jonna Mannion and Amanda Garcia – along with Challenge alum Paulie Calafiore, the rest of the OG players decided to take a stand, but to do it in secret.

For starters, Wes Bergmann decided to soften his image around the house by … jumping into the pool naked to get a laugh out of everyone. (As he explained, "The name of my strategy at this point is 'The Funny Entertaining One.'") Then, after his Green Team managed to outpace the Red and Blue squads in the "Unboxed" Challenge – which entailed carrying heavy boxes in a race and solving puzzles along the way – he took a decidedly different tone with his team during deliberations than the one that got him completely run over in week one.

Bergmann had his eyes set on the septet of Survivor alums who'd all squeaked by eliminations past and managed to convince everyone – much to teammate and Survivor alum Michaela Bradshaw's chagrin, of course – to vote not one but two of them into potential elimination. On the chopping block this time were Cassidy Clark and last week's elimination winner Chris Underwood. And so the veterans got away unscathed in step one.

When it came time for the secret vote to put names into the Hopper, it was the other veterans who got to work protecting their own. Johnny Bananas, Tori Deal, Faysal Shafaat, Cory Wharton and the veterans' most vociferous Big Brother transfer Josh Martinez decided to put a bunch of names into a hat to decide who they'd each be voting into the Hopper.

Bananas, of course, played his own game anyway; after throwing Faysal's name into the mix, he reasoned, "This will cause more confusion than what's already out there." However, in the end, "Operation Hat Trick" did its job. Alyssa Lopez, who got just one vote from Tori, was the Hopper's choice for elimination, and thus it became an all-Blue-Team brawl in the arena.

In "Block Heads," Cassidy and Alyssa were locked in massive rounded cages and forced to navigate across the field to retrieve their flags. Though the match-up was close, Cassidy still managed to keep herself safe and win the day.

She's now vowing vengeance against Wes, of course, and from the look-ahead to Sunday's next episode, she'll at least get the vets shaking. But for now, this was the second wind and showing of influence and authority the veterans desperately needed to stay relevant. We'll have to watch and see if they can continue to divide and conquer with the CBS rookies or if the others will get wise to that game, but for now, the vets are looking stronger than they have all season.

The Challenge's next episode will air on Sunday, August 27 at 9/8c before moving to Thursdays only at 10/9c starting Aug. 31.