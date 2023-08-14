The Challenge: USA's two-part premiere lifted the veil on some of the new twists in store for Season 2, including the introduction of the "Hopper" and the power of team defection — and both devices have already made a major impact on each team's gameplay.

On the first two episodes of the CBS show, which aired on Thursday and Sunday night, host T.J. Lavin introduced the three packs of players to the Hopper, a Bingo-meets-The Hunger Games-style machine that spits out a ball with the name of the person who'll face elimination against whoever's been chosen by the winning team.

Only select names will go into this Hopper each week, and they're secretly voted into contention by the two non-winning teams. The twist? Lavin will reveal every person whose name has been entered and show exactly how many votes each person has gotten.

"It is actually such a game changer," Julie Pizzi, president of Bunim/Murray, told The Messenger of the device, which was designed by producers Kevin Lee and Joey Ortega. According to Pizzi, the Hopper was created to shake up the dynamics of the elimination vote. "We are always trying to crack the format to prevent people sort of ganging up on somebody," she explained. "With the Hopper, we did a secret vote, and then even if your name was in there only once, it can show up — and, by the way, it does during the season. It just proves that it's anybody's game, and I think that makes it so much more exciting. If you even had one person in the house voting against you, it counted… If you can figure out the numbers then you're just like, 'Oh, wow,' like you've been betrayed. It's so good."

Right away, on Episode 1, that promise came to bear, as Michele Fitzgerald realized that at least one person from her team broke their promise to vote for male players from the other side, choosing instead to send her in. "The math isn't mathing; there's a rat in this house!" she said of the revelation. (That person, of course, was Jonna Mannion, and it wouldn't take long for Michele to realize as much and push for Jonna to be the secret vote and ultimately become the second eliminee of the season.)

After Michele successfully fended off elimination against Ameerah Jones in the first arena, though, she was then given an important option: Stay with her team or trade places with another woman on another team. She chose to stay on the red, but the potential effects of this power of defection made waves right away. Johnny Bananas, for example, predicted that this power could become an essential part of some players' strategies in the coming weeks.

Lavin teased what's ahead with the defection power, telling The Messenger, "It's very cool. And when people defect, you will see what happens to that team, if there's a kind of a team dynamic that happens. It's pretty interesting how that works out."

Perhaps the most shocking element of Season 2 so far, though, is that the MTV Challenge veterans are strongly outnumbered by the alums of The Amazing Race, Big Brother and Survivor, and the CBS kids are holding the line together with ferocity. To see two Challenge vets put into elimination on the second night, despite seasoned players like Wes Bergmann putting his very best politicking foot forward to avoid the same, is a wallop.

As Bergmann put it after his team deliberated and outvoted him to send Tori Deal in, "If my own team is this organized against the veterans, then how organized is the rest of the house?"

According to T.J. Lavin, the all-of-CBS vs. The Challenge stars modality won't last, though. The host teased, "It's not gonna last too, too long. You'll see. It starts leveling out a little bit. I mean, they're still trying to go after them, but once the game gets into motion, you'll see it's not going to always be Pick on MTV Day, because the MTV people are good."

The Challenge: USA will air twice per week, on Thursdays at 10/9c and Sundays at 9/8c, for the first three weeks before moving to Thursdays at 10/9c starting Aug. 31.