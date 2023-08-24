‘The Challenge’ Stars Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett Are Expecting Baby No. 2 - The Messenger
‘The Challenge’ Stars Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett Are Expecting Baby No. 2

The couple — who first met during Season 31 of 'The Challenge: Vendettas' in 2018 — welcomed their first child together in May 2022

Published |Updated
Christina Dugan Ramirez
Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett Kam Williams/Instagram

Party of four, please! On Thursday, The Challenge stars Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett announced that they are expecting their second baby in February 2024.

In a joint Instagram post, the couple shared a sweet video of them with their 1-year-old son, Kingston, revealing the news. In the video, Williams — who debuts her tiny baby bump while holding a "2" balloon — and her boys gather together for a polaroid photoshoot.

"We're beyond happy to announce Baby 2 is officially on the way. Family of 4 coming February 24," the caption reads.

The pair — who first met during Season 31 of The Challenge: Vendettas in 2018 — welcomed their first child together in May 2022.

"He completed our little family" Williams told E! News at the time. "Kingston is so perfect to us and I'm just obsessed with him, I never want to put him down. He is the perfect blend of us both."

"Being new parents has been great for us," she continued. "We are such a great team and work so well together. Kingston was completely manifested, and we even knew his name before he was conceived."

Garrett added, "Now that I became a father, all selfishness is out the window. It's us before me. One of my fears of having kids was not knowing how to take care of him, but since he got here it's been second nature."

