Haters are Johnny Bananas' motivators. After first making a splash on The Real World: Key West in 2006, the MTV reality star has managed to appear in nearly 20 different variations of The Challenge. But as he prepares to compete with a whole new group of players this summer, Bananas aka Johnny Devenanzio wants his detractors to know he's not slowing down anytime soon.

"For every one of those critics that say, 'Oh my god, Johnny Bananas is doing another Challenge,' there are 10 or 100 that are like, 'Thank god you're back. Don't ever leave,'" he exclusively shared with The Messenger ahead of The Challenge: USA's premiere. "There's always going to be detractors out there. There's always going to be haters out there. I've noticed in the past that the majority of my haters are actually my biggest fans in disguise."

For those who are wondering if Bananas will ever step away from the franchise and retire, keep waiting.

"To all of my haters and detractors out there," he continued, "I just wanted to say be patient because I have plenty more for you guys to be pissed off about because I'm not going anywhere for a long time."

Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio and Wes Bergmann appear on 'The Challenge: USA.' Jonne Roriz/Paramount

It's that fighting spirit that keeps Bananas in the game and winning several competitions. During his career, the 41-year-old has received more than $1.2 million in cash prizes. And if you ask Bananas, he's been able to put on a good show while doing it.

"People say, 'Another season of Bananas? This is getting old,'" he shared when recalling online comments. "Guess what? I take two seasons off and all I'm getting is 'Oh my god. We're sorry we said that. Please come back. These new kids are unwatchable and unpalatable. We can't deal with it.' You can't have it both ways."

During his reality TV career, Bananas said he realized some people are going to love him and some people are going to hate him. If he had his way, viewers wouldn't take the old-school veteran players for granted.

"Trust me, people," he began. "For those out there that want me or the rest of the vets to retire and this new generation to come in, you're going to be regretting those decisions if and when that day actually comes to fruition. Trust me."

This season on The Challenge: USA, Bananas will face off against several Big Brother, Survivor and The Amazing Race alumni for the first time. While the veteran has some experience working with fellow veteran Challengers like Wes Bergmann and Cory Wharton, this was the first time he felt like a rookie.

"We're entering a game with very, very capable, very seasoned, very smart, very cunning, very manipulative, very strategic reality television show players," he teased. "You're used to being in a house where the vets kind of stick together, you're able to prey on the rookies because they don't know what they're doing. It was the exact opposite."

The Challenge: USA Season 2 will premiere in two parts. The first episode airs Thursday, Aug. 10, at 10/9c and the second part follows on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 9/8c on CBS. The season will then air twice per week, on Thursdays at 10/9c and Sundays at 9/8c, for the first three weeks before moving to Thursdays at 10/9c starting Aug. 31.