‘The Challenge’ Stars Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols Expecting Baby No. 3 - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

‘The Challenge’ Stars Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols Expecting Baby No. 3

The couple is already parents to 23-month-old son Anthony and 7-month-old daughter Liliana Marie

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
‘The Challenge’ stars Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols pose for a family photo. brittany brockie photo/Instagram

The Challenge family is expanding once again. Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols announced they are expecting another baby in 2024. 

"Baby number 3 coming in February!" the couple wrote on Instagram Thursday with a photo of their 23-month-old son Anthony and 7-month-old daughter Liliana Marie posing in "big brother" and "big sister" T-shirts.

Soon after sharing their news, the pair received many well wishes from their extended MTV family, including Cheyenne Floyd and Marie Roda. 

Read More

"#SquadGoals Congratulations to your beautiful family!!" Kaycee Clark wrote in the comment section. Kailah Casillas-Bird added, "Poppin them out like it's nothin!"  

Fans first watched Nicholas and Compono fall in love back in 2014 when they appeared on MTV's Battle of the Exes II. Despite a brief split during The Challenge Rivals III, they mended fences during Invasion of the Champions.

Before celebrating Christmas 2019, Zach got down on one knee and proposed. The couple later experience their dream wedding in April 2022. 

"You are a lot of things, but a Great Mom is at the top of that list," Nichols previously wrote on Instagram when praising his wife. "I love you very much. #milf."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.