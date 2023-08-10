The Challenge family is expanding once again. Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols announced they are expecting another baby in 2024.
"Baby number 3 coming in February!" the couple wrote on Instagram Thursday with a photo of their 23-month-old son Anthony and 7-month-old daughter Liliana Marie posing in "big brother" and "big sister" T-shirts.
Soon after sharing their news, the pair received many well wishes from their extended MTV family, including Cheyenne Floyd and Marie Roda.
"#SquadGoals Congratulations to your beautiful family!!" Kaycee Clark wrote in the comment section. Kailah Casillas-Bird added, "Poppin them out like it's nothin!"
Fans first watched Nicholas and Compono fall in love back in 2014 when they appeared on MTV's Battle of the Exes II. Despite a brief split during The Challenge Rivals III, they mended fences during Invasion of the Champions.
Before celebrating Christmas 2019, Zach got down on one knee and proposed. The couple later experience their dream wedding in April 2022.
"You are a lot of things, but a Great Mom is at the top of that list," Nichols previously wrote on Instagram when praising his wife. "I love you very much. #milf."
