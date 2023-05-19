‘The Challenge’ Alums Who Deserve to Be on ‘All Stars’ Next

Now that The Challenge: World Championship is officially in the rearview, it's time to look forward to what's next for the ever-growing Challenge universe.

Although Paramount+ has yet to renew its champion-filled spinoff The Challenge: All Stars for Season 4, production on the new edition has reportedly already taken place. And while we don't have an official cast list for the new season, there are plenty of rumors about the many faces who'll appear on the show this go-round.

There are quite a few high-profile names who haven't appeared in previous seasons (and aren't in the rumored lineup for Season 4), but who we hope to see on the cast list sooner than later. So here's a look at some of the Challenge stars who deserve to be on All Stars next.

Chris "C.T." Tamburello

Chris "C.T." Tamburello is a longtime fan favorite and an undeniable champion of The Challenge. With five wins under his belt (on Rivals II, Invasion of the Champions, War of the Worlds 2, Double Agents and Spies, Lies & Allies) and another five trips to the finals (on The Inferno, The Inferno II, The Gauntlet III, Battle of the Exes and Dirty 30), he's one of the most experienced Challenge stars in history. He's also had some success scoring roles in movies. The fact that he hasn't been on All Stars yet is, he told Entertainment Weekly, due to him focusing on family and needing a break. If and when he's ready to get back into "Uncle C.T." mode, though, there's no doubt he belongs there.

Landon Lueck

It's been far too long since we got to see Landon Lueck in action on The Challenge. With three wins (The Inferno II, The Gauntlet 2 and Fresh Meat II), there's no doubt he's a very capable contestant, and the fact that his Real World: Philadelphia co-star M.J. Garrett returned with such success on All Stars makes us hope to see him again even more. According to a recent interview, he's not opposed to the idea of reappearing on The Challenge if the stars align just right.

Coral Smith

Life has changed a lot for Coral Smith since we last saw her on a Challenge all the way back in 2008's Gauntlet III, but for Challenge fans of a certain age, she's a major mainstay of the show. Coral only won once (Battle of the Seasons), but she made it to multiple other finals (including The Gauntlet, The Inferno and Battle of the Sexes 2) and had an unforgettably commanding presence on screen. She teased a potential interest in returning to the series on Twitter, and according to Mark Long, aka "The Godfather," she was in early negotiations to do so on All Stars, but her career schedule didn't allow for it at the time. If she does make a long-awaited comeback for All Stars, there'll surely be some fireworks.

Evelyn Smith

In the decade-plus since we last saw Evelyn Smith on The Challenge, she's accomplished a lot in her personal life. She reportedly went on to study law at Harvard and work with human rights organizations and presidential campaigns. But that doesn't mean the three-time-winning champion (on The Inferno 3, The Island and Rivals, plus another final appearance on The Gauntlet III) isn't ever going to join All Stars. Per Long, she was also in some early negotiations to join the show.

Zach Nichols

Although it's been a few years since Zach Nichols appeared on The Challenge, he's still as opinionated as ever about the series, even weighing in on the rumored list of competitors for All Stars Season 4. Like others on this list, Zach has a win (on Battle of the Seasons) and lots of finals (Free Agents, Vendettas and War of the Worlds 2) to qualify him as an All Star contender. Plus, it'd be a bonus if he could return alongside Jenna Compono, his wife and fellow Challenge alum (who has three final trips to her name in Battle of the Exes II, Battle of the Bloodlines and Rivals III), to make it a family affair.

Emily Schromm

She only appeared on three seasons of The Challenge, but there's no doubt Emily was one of the best, as she walked away with one victory (on Rivals II) and two final appearances (Cutthroat and Battle of the Exes) on the flagship series. She also won the charity-focused spin-off Champs vs. Stars Season 1. Emily is busy running her own fitness programs nowadays, so that means she's still primed and ready to roll if All Stars ever calls her up. And based on her appearance on Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio's podcast, she's becoming increasingly interested in doing so.

Paula Meronek

Another Challenge alum whose absence from All Stars is a bit of a headscratcher is Paula Meronek. With two wins (on Rivals and Rivals II) and more final runs (in The Inferno 3, The Gauntlet III and The Island), she's an accomplished player. Plus, her political gamesmanship makes for some must-see TV.

Sarah Rice

Sarah Rice's last season of The Challenge undoubtedly left her with a bitter taste in her mouth — both literally and figuratively speaking, as she had her winnings taken away by partner Johnny Bananas. However, as a two-time winner (on Battle of the Exes II and Rivals III) with multiple other final runs to speak of (in The Ruins, Cutthroat and Battle of the Seasons), she's still one of the best to ever play the game and should give All Stars a try. On TikTok, she revealed that she has been in talks to join the show, but only on the condition that Susie Meister comes, too. We'll see if that works out!

Susie Meister

Sarah's not wrong; Susie Meister does deserve a spot on All Stars as well. Susie has been open about her experiences with toxicity during The Challenge, and she's busy hosting her own podcast (alongside Rice). Still, her presence would be a boon to All Stars if she was up for it. Susie's a two-time winner (The Gauntlet 2 and The Ruins) who reached the final in the other seasons she appeared on (Extreme Challenge and The Inferno 3) and always proved to be a worthy competitor.

Theo Von Kurnatowski

It's been way, way too long since Theo Von Kurnatowski appeared on The Challenge. But when he was a part of the show, he was good at winning (on The Gauntlet and Battle of the Sexes 2) and making finals (Battle of the Seasons). Theo might now be busy with his many other endeavors, including stand-up and podcasts (under the abbreviated moniker Theo Von), but it would be fun to see him return for All Stars to see if he's still got those skills.

Frank Sweeney Fox

Frank Fox (née Sweeney) had a Challenge career that was brief but memorable. With an inaugural win (Battle of the Seasons) and another final run (Rivals II), he proved to be a formidable competitor who knew how to make strong alliances. He's since continued his fitness journey, so chances are he'd bring some more fight to the game if he joined All Stars.

Cory Wharton

Last but not least, Cory Wharton has been to the dance many times when it comes to finals (in Battle of the Bloodlines, Invasion of the Champions, Total Madness and Double Agents), but he still hasn't sealed the deal with a win. It's not for lack of talent or effort, though, and considering he's now a professional fighter, he's already training hard enough to compete again. Wharton told E! that he is interested in revisiting The Challenge proper for Season 40, but perhaps All Stars would be a better option, given his long history on the show.