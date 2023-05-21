The Business of Disney: Why the Studio Is Still Going All-In on Live-Action Remakes

Disney is set to make a big splash at the summer box office with this week's release of The Little Mermaid. The film, from director Rob Marshall, marks Disney's fifteenth remake of one of its animated classics since Alice in Wonderland (2010). The strategy, which has spawned sequels, and bolstered the studio's output on its streaming platform, Disney+, shows no signs of slowing down. From The Aristocrats (1970) to the more recent Moana (2016), you'd be hard-pressed to find a Disney animated feature that hasn't at least been discussed as a potential remake. I've got my fingers crossed for The Great Mouse Detective. But what about this business model has allowed it to remain so successful and irresistible to audiences of all ages, to the point where parental claims of "we have this at home" have been all but nullified?

In this age of IP, brand recognition is everything. With their live-action remakes, Disney is essentially repackaging pre-tested products that already have a built-in fanbase thanks not only to the movies but also soundtracks, merchandise, and theme parks. The obvious factor behind Disney's remake rollout is money. Beauty and the Beast (2017), Aladdin (2019), and The Lion King (2019) each grossed over a billion dollars, enough to offset the lower grosses of Christopher Robin (2018) and Dumbo (2019), which would surely be shuffled onto Disney+ as "content" in today's post-pandemic market at no cost to the brand's reputation.

Dan Stevens and Emma Watson in 2017's <em>Beauty and the Beast</em>. (Credit: Walt Disney Animation Studios)

In less cynical terms, which can be a challenge when discussing such a mega-corporation, these remakes give the fanbase a new way to experience something they already know they love and provide a chance for those who grew up on animated films to share those stories with the next generation. Disney isn't just offering up familiar re-tellings but selling an experience. And Disney, with its extensive library, has no shortage of experiences to offer.

"Going back to your vault is very efficient, both in terms of the rights and also as a way to mine the IP within your own company," says ComScore's senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian. But Disney can't rely on familiarity alone. They have to make a film that feels fresh and new, whether that be through casting, visuals, or new songs — as is the case with The Little Mermaid — while also making sure it doesn't feel too new, like 2020's Mulan, robbing the remake of that necessary sales angle of familiarity.

Yifei Liu in Disney's <em>Mulan</em> (Credit: Jasin Boland © 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

"Just resting on the known IP of something is no guarantee of success," says Dergarabedian. "There's a nostalgia factor involved in all of this. You still have to execute the idea in a way that makes it appealing, and marketing is a huge part of this… there's that Disney branding that inspires consumer confidence."

Over the years, we've seen other studios attempt to mine public domain characters that have become associated with Disney to mixed results. Andy Serkis' Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle (2018) and Joe Wright's Pan (2015), two Warner Bros. features, couldn't escape the long shadow of the Mouse, floundering at the box office and with critics. It's not that the quality of Disney's adaptations is inherently better, but rather what Disney represents to the moviegoing public. The image of the Magic Kingdom, distilled in so many minds, carries more value than any other studio logo, at least in terms of getting the eyes of the general public on the screen.

Mena Massoud in <em>Aladdin</em>. (Credit: Walt Disney Animation Studios)

That familiarity doesn't come without its share of problems. Despite the success of these remakes, Disney has struggled in the franchise department. Both Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016) and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019) failed to reach the heights of their predecessors or even turn a profit. And although sequels and spin-off series for The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and Cruella have all been announced as in the works, so far, only a prequel to The Lion King, Mufasa: The Lion King, directed by Barry Jenkins, has made it out of early development. So even though audiences might trust the brand, it has proven challenging to recapture the magic of those original stories with subsequent entries. The result, it would seem, is Disney moving up the timeline for remakes of their more recent animated films to fill that vacancy in their homegrown live-action output, i.e., not MCU or Lucasfilm projects.

Emma Stone in Disney's live-action <em>Cruella</em>. (Photo by Laurie Sparham. © 2021 Disney Enterprises Inc. All Rights Reserved)

Does that mean animated remakes of Frozen — or even the upcoming Wish, if successful — are being looked at in terms of their potential for remakes? "It's a smart idea," says Dergarabedian. "It broadens the question of 'will this animated movie spawn sequels' to 'can this movie in one medium be reconfigured, reimagined, rebooted as a live-action version?'" For the studio, it would undoubtedly make development easier. With existing IP serving as a base, and increasingly powerful AI tools readily available, screenwriters could soon find themselves in a precarious position.

<em>Wish</em> (Credit: Walt Disney Animation Studios)

At the rate at which Disney is mining its library, the remakes may soon catch up to the animated features. If that happens, and sequels and spin-offs continue to stall out, or at least gross significantly less than their predecessors, where does that leave Disney? Well, what worked for Marvel Studios might apply here. The possibility of seeing Ariel, Belle, and Cinderella team up to take on some magical threat isn't out of the realm of possibility, especially since Disney has already found success with the crossover formula in the video game Kingdom Hearts, and the television productions Once Upon a Time and The Descendants. Such an endeavor would likely inspire as many cheers as groans. We're not there yet, and it's easier said than done, notes Dergarabedian, but "the whole creative and studio world is all about using the paradigm of a universe to enable a heretofore unrealizable combination of characters, scenarios, points of views…the sky is the limit," so long as those limits don't expand beyond what Disney already has access to as part of their Magic Kingdom of IP.