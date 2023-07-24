‘The Boys’ Spinoff: A New Generation of Supes Get Vulgar in ‘Gen V’ Teaser Trailer - The Messenger
Entertainment.
‘The Boys’ Spinoff: A New Generation of Supes Get Vulgar in ‘Gen V’ Teaser Trailer

Time to head to supe school

Megan Vick
JWPlayer

The Boys universe is expanding, and we've got a closer look at the first live-action spinoff of the Prime Video hit. The streamer released the Gen V teaser trailer on Monday morning, with just enough blood and guts to really get your week rolling.

The new series stars Jaz Sinclair as Marie, a talented super-powered freshman at a university for aspiring supes. She's on the brink of greatness, about to become the first freshman top-ranked superhero in the university's history. But with great success comes a lot of bullsh--, as Marie discovers in the trailer. Not everyone is stoked to see her become top dog of the school, as she's about to find out the hard way.

Not only does Marie have to worry about her classmates — played by Sinclair's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina co-star Chance Perdomo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips and Derek Luh — but there are also secrets about what is going on at the school and what the aspiring supes are actually training for. As we know, nothing sponsored by Vought International is ever what it seems.

Jaz Sinclair poses in the teaser art for 'Gen V' Season 1
Jaz Sinclair stars in 'The Boys' spin-off 'Gen V'Amazon Studios

If you're wondering whether the spinoff will avoid any of the violence and outrageous antics of the flagship series just because we're talking about young adults, don't you worry. The teaser trailer has got plenty of blood, sex and exploding dicks to assure The Boys fans that the spinoff will be as gruesome as the original. The teaser trailer also teases visits from some of our favorite The Boys characters, including Ashley (Colby Minifie), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) and Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit).

We have to wonder if Marie will end up being corrupted like so many supes that end up in Vought's clutches or will she realize how evil the corporate overlord is and find a way to fight for the good guys?

More importantly, the teaser trailer confirms that Gen V will be out soon. The new series premieres Sept. 29 on Prime Video. We are so ready.

