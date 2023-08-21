The Box Office Cheating Scandal Rocking Korea - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

The Box Office Cheating Scandal Rocking Korea

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's anti-corruption office says that South Korea's largest theater chains conspired with film distributors to exaggerate ticket sales for at least 323 movies over the past five years

Published |Updated
Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Hot Blooded (2022)Gorae Pictures

The biggest box office shake-up in the United States this summer is a life-sized Barbie doll's billion-dollar live-action debut. In South Korea, however, it's allegedly a five-year collusion between theaters and distributors to inflate ticket grosses for over 323 movies.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's anti-corruption office announced last week that 69 executives from the country's largest movie chains (like CGV, Lotte Cinema and Megabox) conspired with 24 film distributors (such as Showbox) by submitting exaggerated theater admissions to the Korean Film Council, which collects local box office data. According to the police, up to 2.67 million ticket sales were forged to boost box office rankings.

Moreover, the police suspect that many of these distributors implicated in the scandal engaged in "ghost screenings," which is when distributors (or production companies) buy tickets to their own films in bulk.

"We will recommend an improved system to the [Korean Film] Council and Culture Ministry, as theaters are solely responsible for transmitting box office data and currently there are no sanctions against distributors and production companies that collude with the theaters," Seoul police said in a statement.

"The controversy over box office manipulation in the film industry has damaged the public's trust in the Korean Film Council's integrated ticket-counting system, as well as the film industry," Korea's Culture Minister Park Bo-gyun added. "In order to restore trust, the council needs to take various measures, such as shifting the current box office counting methods from admission-based to revenue-based."

This alleged box office rigging is apparently an "open secret" in the Korean film industry, per insider sources who spoke with The Hollywood Reporter.

"Companies hold press screenings, VIP screenings and industry screenings ahead of a film's release," Oh Dong-jin, a film critic based in Seoul, explained to the entertainment trade. "There are many cases where the actual turnout is lower than the pre-booked seats. There may be some cases where a company buys a bunch of tickets and cancels them later just to maintain a certain level of reservation rate. There needs to be a system to detect these fraudulent cases, but you can't simply point to the sold-out screenings with low turnout and call it a crime, given the current box office system."

Read More

So if this box office cheating scandal wasn't hush-hush, then what piqued the police's interest enough to investigate? Apparently, suspicion rose when the movie Emergency Declaration sold more than two million tickets in less than three weeks at the height of the pandemic's slowdown in theatergoing. That was in August 2022. By June 2023, police were raiding the offices of South Korea's largest theater chains and distributors, launching a formal investigation into the alleged ticket sale exaggerations.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's anti-corruption office and Public Crimes Investigation Division are still in the midst of the box office manipulation probe.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.