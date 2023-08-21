The Box Office Cheating Scandal Rocking Korea

The biggest box office shake-up in the United States this summer is a life-sized Barbie doll's billion-dollar live-action debut. In South Korea, however, it's allegedly a five-year collusion between theaters and distributors to inflate ticket grosses for over 323 movies.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's anti-corruption office announced last week that 69 executives from the country's largest movie chains (like CGV, Lotte Cinema and Megabox) conspired with 24 film distributors (such as Showbox) by submitting exaggerated theater admissions to the Korean Film Council, which collects local box office data. According to the police, up to 2.67 million ticket sales were forged to boost box office rankings.

Moreover, the police suspect that many of these distributors implicated in the scandal engaged in "ghost screenings," which is when distributors (or production companies) buy tickets to their own films in bulk.

"We will recommend an improved system to the [Korean Film] Council and Culture Ministry, as theaters are solely responsible for transmitting box office data and currently there are no sanctions against distributors and production companies that collude with the theaters," Seoul police said in a statement.

"The controversy over box office manipulation in the film industry has damaged the public's trust in the Korean Film Council's integrated ticket-counting system, as well as the film industry," Korea's Culture Minister Park Bo-gyun added. "In order to restore trust, the council needs to take various measures, such as shifting the current box office counting methods from admission-based to revenue-based."

This alleged box office rigging is apparently an "open secret" in the Korean film industry, per insider sources who spoke with The Hollywood Reporter.

"Companies hold press screenings, VIP screenings and industry screenings ahead of a film's release," Oh Dong-jin, a film critic based in Seoul, explained to the entertainment trade. "There are many cases where the actual turnout is lower than the pre-booked seats. There may be some cases where a company buys a bunch of tickets and cancels them later just to maintain a certain level of reservation rate. There needs to be a system to detect these fraudulent cases, but you can't simply point to the sold-out screenings with low turnout and call it a crime, given the current box office system."

So if this box office cheating scandal wasn't hush-hush, then what piqued the police's interest enough to investigate? Apparently, suspicion rose when the movie Emergency Declaration sold more than two million tickets in less than three weeks at the height of the pandemic's slowdown in theatergoing. That was in August 2022. By June 2023, police were raiding the offices of South Korea's largest theater chains and distributors, launching a formal investigation into the alleged ticket sale exaggerations.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's anti-corruption office and Public Crimes Investigation Division are still in the midst of the box office manipulation probe.