‘Blind Side’ Family Rift With Michael Oher ‘Started Several Years’ Before Bombshell Claims: Source (Exclusive)
A source close to the Tuohy family tells The Messenger that they are 'clearly confused' by Oher's allegations
Retired NFL player Michael Oher filed legal documents this week claiming that the family who was said to have adopted him tricked him into signing a document that named them as his conservators. Leigh Anne Tuohy and her husband, Sean Tuohy, were legally authorized to make business deals in his name, the filing alleges.
In response, a source close to the Tuohy family told The Messenger that they are "clearly confused" by Oher's allegations.
"I think Michael said that this kind of rift, in general, started several years ago," the source said. "They've not been on great terms for several years. He made threats over the years, he was going to do something, and on Monday, he did."
The source added that the Tuohys have not been in contact with Oher since the news broke.
Oher and Tuohys were the subjects of the 2006 book The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game and the 2009 film The Blind Side. According to the legal documents, the Tuohys saw "a gullible young man whose athletic talent could be exploited for their own benefit."
The petition alleges that the Tuohys used their status to negotiate a contract for The Blind Side, which has a gross revenue of more than $330 million. Oher said he received "nothing" for "a story that would not have existed without him."
In Oher's 2011 memoir I Beat The Odds: From Homelessness, to The Blind Side, and Beyond, he noted that the Tuohys explained the conservatorship as being the "exact same thing" as "adoptive parents."
"Since at least August of 2004, Conservators have allowed Michael, specifically, and the public, generally, to believe that Conservators adopted Michael and have used that untruth to gain financial advantages for themselves and the foundations which they own or which they exercise control," Oher's petition says.
